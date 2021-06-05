Farmers market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Farmers Market goes from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through early October at ASI Community Center and Park. Contact: areaseniorsinc@gmail.com.
Food conversation
GLEN ARBOR — Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan Program Manager Taylor Moore gives a presentation at 11 a.m. June 5 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. This conversation is part of the GAAC exhibition “Food Is Art/Art Is Food.”
Wine on the Fly
KEWADIN — Wine on the Fly starts at 5 p.m. June 6 at WaterFire Vineyards. Learn fly fishing basics while enjoying two glasses of wine and charcuterie. Space is limited. Cost is $120 per person. Tickets: 231-631-2452.
Restaurant week
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Restaurant Week resumes June 7-13. Menus are either $15 or $25. Prices are good for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Participating eateries include The Fusion, Vita Bella, The Cabbage Shed, The Hotel Frankfort, Mayfair Tavern and others.
Honey Bee Market
BEULAH — St. Ambrose Cellars kicks off the Honey Bee Market from 1-7 p.m. June 7 on the lawn. Local vendors, craftspeople and artists sell their wares. The market takes place every Monday afternoon this summer.
Smart Commute WeekTRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts Smart(er) Commute Week June 7-11. Community members are invited to bike, walk, carpool or ride a bus throughout the week. Grab-and-go breakfast options are free from 7-9 a.m. each day. Share stories and photos to social media using #SmartCommuteTC. Register for free at traversetrails.org.
Food collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Association of United Ways and Kellogg Company recently announced the inaugural “Summer Stock Up” food drive in June. The effort aims to restock local food pantries with items for use during the warmer months. Participating organizations include United Way of Northwest Michigan, Charlevoix-Emmet County and Northeast Michigan. Donate at uwmich.org/summer-stock-up.
Preservation sessions
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension offers the Home Food Preservation webinar series this summer. Each session includes scientific reasons behind home food preservation methods and discusses myths and unsafe practices. Sign up at extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars.
Virtual classes:
- Introduction to Drying at 1 p.m. June 9, $5
- Pressure Canning at 1 p.m. June 22, $5
- Ask the Experts at noon June 28, free
- Atmospheric Steam Canning at 1 p.m. June 30, $5
- Water Bath Canning at 1 p.m. July 26, $5
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The Catena Wine Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. June 10 at Palette Bistro. The menu includes grilled sea scallop, salad, house-smoked barbecue pork belly, jerk chicken drumsticks and a pineapple sundae. Cost is $85 per person. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Brewery backs FLOW
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to donate $1 from every June purchase of its Local’s Light through its “Share the Light” campaign.
Customers can take a picture of their receipt and upload the proof-of-purchase to the Short’s website during June.
Funds benefit For Love of Water (FLOW), which is dedicated to keeping the Great Lakes clean, safe and accessible for all.
