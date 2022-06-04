Restaurant Week specials
FRANKFORT — Restaurant Week is scheduled through June 10 in Frankfort and Elberta. Get meals for $15 or $25 during this week.
Participating restaurants include Birch and Maple, The Cabbage Shed, A. Papano’s Pizza, Vita Bella and others.
Additionally, the Garden Theater shows “Chef” at 7:30 p.m. June 6. Admission is free.
Food contest winners
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City PitSpitters recently announced Chelce Diaz won this year’s Fan Food Contest with her fry bread taco. Fry bread is topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
This item is on the menu at Turtle Creek Stadium. Other new menu items: Colossal Cherry Sausage, loaded tater kegs, a steak sandwich, the Pit Spitter Dog and Ebels bratwurst.
Outdoor art display
GLEN ARBOR — The “Unconditional PRIDE Artists PopUP + Demo” is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
The center collaborated with Up North Pride to present the event, part of the center’s “6ft Apart Art” outdoor series.
Fly festival
KINGSLEY — The Adam’s Fly Festival is on from noon to 8 p.m. June 4 in Brownson Park. Activities include fly tying demonstrations, casting instructions, river boat display, art, auctions and live music.
Adults can enter the beer and wine tent for $20. Proceeds support Kingsley Friends of the Library.
Fairy houses
TRAVERSE CITY — The Fairy House Competition goes from 1-4 p.m. June 5 at the Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park.
View fairy houses along the trails. Visit the pavilion to view Heather Harrington’s artwork, including cards, buttons and stickers. Some of the sales benefit the Botanic Garden.
Golf event
GAYLORD — Otsego Resort hosts “9 with Wine” from 3-9 p.m. June 5 on The Classic golf course. Participants can play nine holes of golf with wine tasting and snacks along the way.
Cost is $48 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Spring carnival
TRAVERSE CITY — J&S Hamburg South presents a spring carnival from 3-7 p.m. June 5. Activities include live music, raffle, face painting, cornhole and more.
Proceeds support Project Feed the Kids, a nonprofit that provides food for families on weekends.
Smart Commute Week
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts its Smart Commute Week from June 6-10 to promote cycling, walking, carpooling or bus riding.
Community members are invited to commute to a free breakfast from 7-9 a.m. each day. See the locations and register at traversetrails.org.
Thai cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative offers the Thai cooking course at 6 p.m. June 9.
Chef Nancy Allen presents recipes for Thai dishes like coconut curry. Tickets are $10 at Eventbrite.com.
Stroll the Streets kickoff
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Main Street launches its next season of Stroll the Streets from 6-9 p.m. June 10. The kickoff includes music from the band Levatator and family-friendly activities in the Boyne District Library parking lot.
Music plays every Friday night through Sept. 2. Some venues feature food and drinks too.
Drop-in programs
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park offers Drop-In Art Projects from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays and some Sundays through Aug. 20. Each weekend features a new activity.
Participants may also tie cones to a piece of twine for “The Pinecone Forest.” This activity is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, administered by Northwest Michigan Arts and Culture Network. It is partly supported with a grant from Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club.
Park admission is $5 per adult, free for children. Reservations are not required.
