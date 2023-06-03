Sunday breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon June 4 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Menu also includes ham, egg bake, cinnamon rolls and beverages. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children. Proceeds support residents’ community activities.
Sleeping Bear trivia
EMPIRE — Sleeping Bear trivia begins at 5 p.m. June 4 at Joe’s Friendly Tavern.
Questions are on the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, particularly the book “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear.” Purchase the text at the event or via friendsofsleepingbear.org.
Peer support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events in June.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays via Zoom. Discuss managing stress and connect with others with disabilities. Exercise during SPIRIT Club at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.
A women’s group gathers at noon June 6 and 20 in person or via Zoom. The virtual cooking class “Beyond Taco Tuesday” starts at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Gaming Social Group gathers virtually at 6 p.m. Fridays. This group is open to ages 18 and older. Learn more at disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Book discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club features “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris at 3:30 p.m. June 8 at Helena Township Community Center.
Sponsored by Alden District Library.
Salad demonstration
BENZONIA — The MSU Extension Manistee County offers “Food Demo and Cooking Techniques: How to Make a Good Salad” at 5:30 p.m. June 8 at Grow Benzie.
Cooking demonstration and samples are provided. Contact: lorencca@msu.edu; 231-882-9671, ext. 514.
Community meal
INTERLOCHEN — Community members are invited to a free pizza dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. June 8 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Call for snacks
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library East Bay Branch hosts a snack drive for East Middle School’s lounge.
Granola bars, goldfish or other unopened, single-serving snacks are accepted at the library until June 10.
Whitefish festival
ALDEN — Torch Lake Whitefish Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 10-11 at Alden Depot Park.
An art and craft show is also included.
Foodie festival
LELAND — The Leland Wine and Food Festival occurs June 10 at the Leland Lodge.
Sample local beer and wines from Leelanau Peninsula wineries. Food vendors and live music are available. Adults pay $30 at mynorthtickets.com, or $40 at the event. Tickets include a glass and two tasting tokens. Additional tokens are $3 each at the event.
Farm-to-table dinner
MANCELONA — Danu Hof hosts a farm dinner at 4 p.m. June 11.
Walk around the farm and enjoy several chef stations. Tickets are $80 and include three alcoholic drinks. Purchase at https://tinyurl.com/5682tfej.
Grilling class
INTERLOCHEN — The “Summer Sizzles” cooking class goes from 3:30-5 p.m. June 12 at Interlochen Public Library.
Learn grilling techniques and how to use summer produce. This Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life class is funded through the Allen Foundation. Register at interlochenpubliclibrary.org.
