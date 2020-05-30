Short’s Brewing Pub reopens
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company recently reopened its pub, allowing groups of 10 or fewer who make reservations.
Guests are required to wear masks unless eating or drinking at their table. The takeout window is open for growler fills, packaged products and food orders.
Bellaire residents can get food and drinks delivered.
The new pub hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Call 231-498-2300, ext. 2 or go online for reservations.
Restaurant event postponed
FRANKFORT — The third annual Frankfort Elberta Restaurant Week no longer takes place June 1-7.
Organizers delayed the event because of limits to public gatherings during the COVID-19 outbreak. Contact: 231-352-7251.
Food safety training webinar June 2-3
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension food safety educators offer the live online webinar “Pantry Food Safety — It’s Your Job” June 2-3.
Part one covers safety in a food bank or pantry, hand washing, sanitizing and receiving products.
Part two topics include storing food products, repackaging and the Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Law.
Contact: venema@msu.edu.
TCAPS offering dairy distribution
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS recently started offering dairy products at its meal distribution sites.
Families can get milk and other items when picking up breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at East Middle, Long Lake Elementary, Silver Lake Elementary and Traverse Heights Elementary schools.
Food preservation classes scheduled
CADILLAC — MSU Extension offers online food preservation courses from 1-2:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. every Thursday in June and July.
Topics include blanching, pickling, dehydrating and canning.
Registration is open on the MSU Extension website. More details: treiber@msu.edu.
Farmers market begins June 5
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Farmers Market opens for the season June 5 at the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, 305 U.S. 31 North.
Fresh produce, meat, fish, honey and more are available from 8 a.m. to noon.
Families are asked to send only one person, who should wear a mask.
Friske Farm Cafe serves new menu
ELLSWORTH — Friske Farm Market introduces a new menu at its cafe.
Breakfast is available from 8-11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To-go options include smoked ribs, sandwiches, salads and more. Handcrafted pizzas, homemade soups and chili are also on the menu.
Contact: 231-599-2604.
