Winery reopens
CEDAR — Bel Lago Vineyard and Winery hosts a grand re-opening for its renovated tasting room from noon to 6 p.m. May 29-30. Enjoy food and drink specials along with live music by the True Tones, The Duges, Larry Perkins and Kyle White. Live music occurs at the winery throughout the summer.
Racial justice presentation
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Public Library hosts Title Track at 6:30 p.m. June 3. The northern Michigan organization discusses racial justice during the event, part of the Bellaire Reads program.
Sip and Savor
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail offers Sip and Savor from June 4-6. Enjoy wine and food pairings at participating wineries for $45. Tag @lpwines using #SipandSavor on social media. MyNorthTickets.com
Farmers market
PETOSKEY — The Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market goes from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 24. Kids Day is June 18, and Senior Day is July 23. The market participates in programs like Snap/Bridge card, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh and Prescription for Produce. COVID-19 guidelines are observed this season.
Eatery updates hours
TRAVERSE CITY — West End Tavern lunch service is suspended until further notice because of staff shortages. The restaurant is open from 3-9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 3-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 231-421-8646 for to-go meals, or order online.
Restaurants support Bigs
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters collected more than $150,000 from the Bigs annual Wine Event in April. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation provided a 50-percent match of funds raised through Bigs’ Bubbles and Brunch ticket sales.
Mystery novel published
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press recently published Winnie Simpson’s “Whipped Cream and Piano Wire,” a murder mystery novel set in Atlanta. Simpson relocated to northern Michigan from Mississippi after retirement. She is working on the second book in the Ann Audrey series, “Death with Sweet Tea.”
Restaurant opens gallery
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella recently opened the Rinaldo Gallery. Diners can enjoy a limited food menu and full bar menu. A host seats guests on a first-come, first-served basis. The space is named after Rinaldo Minervini, father of Grand Traverse Commons Developer Ray Minervini. Currently, the gallery opens at 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Trattoria Stella’s dining room is open from 5-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Curbside pickup continues from 4-9 p.m. Sunday and Monday and Wednesday through Saturday.
Welcome centers open
LANSING — Michigan Department of Transportation recently reopened tourist information services at all welcome centers in the state. Safety protocols are in place. Lobbies closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free, rapid COVID-19 testing continues at welcome centers in Dundee on northbound U.S. 23, Coldwater on northbound I-69, New Buffalo on eastbound I-94 and Monroe on northbound I-75.
