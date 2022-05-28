Mexican meal
EMPIRE — The Guadalupan Torch Committee sells Mexican food from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 29 at St Philip Neri Catholic Church, 11411 S. La Core Road. Dine there or take food home.
This is a fundraiser for the Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration in December.
Education speaker
PETOSKEY — St. Michael High School concludes its “Defend Us in Battle: Classical Education and the Future of America” speaker series at 4 p.m. May 29 at Grand Unity Event Center.Author Anthony Esolen presents “Rebuilding Culture through Classical Education.” The talk occurs during the school’s commencement activities.
Call for poems
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Community Library accepts poetry submissions until May 31. All styles are welcome. The “Ode to Asparagus” poetry reading occurs June 4 during the Empire Asparagus Festival. Submit poems to info@glenlakelibrary.net.
Pride Month cocktails
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern at the Delamar serves colorful cocktails during Pride Month in June. The “Pride and Passion” cocktail is made with Breckenridge vodka, passionfruit liqueur, elderflower liqueur, Aperol, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, egg white and blue Curacao.
Aldo Leopold Festival
HESSEL — The annual Aldo Leopold Festival is June 1-5 in the Les Cheneaux Island’s area of the Upper Peninsula.
Activities include paddle trips, birding excursions, presentations on nature topics, forest bathing, family-friendly events and more. Day passes are $45. Some activities cost extra. See the full events schedule at aldoleopoldfestival.org.
Coffee with the council
ELK RAPIDS — Coffee with the Village of Elk Rapids Council goes from 6-7:30 p.m. June 1 at the Harbor Pavilion. Join elected officials in discussing ideas for the community.
Paddling season kickoff
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim hosts its season kickoff at 5:30 p.m. June 2. Meet at Elk Rapids Rotary Park for a community paddle on Elk River.
Stop at the Short’s Brewing Company Pull Barn for food, music and beverage discounts.
Paddlers must sign a waiver: https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/609adc27cf126/web/.
Farm market
PETOSKEY — The Downtown Petoskey Farms Market occurs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 30 on Howard Street. Market vendors participate in programs like Snap/Bridge card, Double Up Food Bucks, Senior and WIC Project Fresh and Prescription for Produce.
Wineries host event
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts the Sip and Savor event June 3-5 at participating wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula. Guests can enjoy wine and food pairings. Admission is $55 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Farm breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon June 5 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Menu also features ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, breakfast beverages and cinnamon rolls. Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. Proceeds support residents’ community activities.
Golf outing sign up
TRAVERSE CITY — The Zonta Club of Traverse City’s annual Zee Tee Golf Outing is June 13 at the Traverse City Country Club.
Cost is $150 per golfer and includes breakfast and lunch. Proceeds benefit scholarships and grants in the Grand Traverse region.
Space is limited. Register at zontacluboftraversecity.org.
Wine walk donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Girl donated $2,035 to the Smith Family Breast Health Center after the recent Wine Walk at Timber Ridge. Nearly 200 women participated in the inaugural event.
Michigan Girl is planning a May 2023 event. Email Kandace@mi-girl.com to sponsor.
