Mental health event
PETOSKEY — North Country Community Mental Health presents “Rock Your Mental Health” from 1-4 p.m. May 30 at Festival Square.
Paint a rock with the provided supplies. Snacks are included.
Book discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Tuesdays @ Two Book Club discusses “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout at 2 p.m. May 30 at Traverse Area District Library.
Clubhouse open
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health hosts an open house for the Traverse House Clubhouse from 4-5:30 p.m. May 31.
Tour the facility at 105 Hall St. and enjoy appetizers.
Paddling event
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim hosts a season kickoff at 5 p.m. May 31 at Elk Rapids Rotary Park.
Hear from the Elk Rapids Trail Alliance, Short’s Brewing Company and Paddle Antrim before launching a group boating session on Elk River. Participants need their vessel, life jacket and paddle.
After, Short’s Pull Barn offers discounted beverages, live music and food trucks.
Call for poems
EMPIRE — Glen Lake Library seeks poems for its Ode to Asparagus reading during the June 3 Empire Asparagus Festival.
Poems are due June 1 to the library or via info@glenlakelibrary.net.
Community collage project
FRANKFORT — Artists may create one or two pieces for the Oliver Art Center Community Collage Project this summer.
Pick up a canvas at the center and return the finished product by June 1. A collage of canvases is displayed June 2 through Aug. 12. Each canvas is sold for $40 starting June 9. Funds support the center’s programs.
More information: 231-352-4151.
Volunteer work bee
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Land Conservancy invites volunteers to the preserve work bee and summer picnic at 9 a.m. June 3.
Work occurs at the Oliver, Waldeck and Johnson preserves. Lunch is at noon at the Carl T. Johnson Preserve.
RSVP: 231-775-3631; calc@calc-landtrust.org.
Fly fishing class
KEWADIN — Wine on the Fly begins at 5 p.m. June 4 at Waterfire Vineyards.
Cost is $125 per person and includes wine, charcuterie and a fly fishing lesson. Find tickets at waterfirewine.com.
Farm market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Outdoor Farmers Market is set from 1-5 p.m. Mondays at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Purchase eggs, bread, jams, herbs and more.
Vendors can apply by emailing laura@thevillagetc.com.
Weekly farm market
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce presents the 2023 Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
The market runs through Sept. 29 on Howard Street, between Mitchell and Michigan streets. Kids’ activities are available June 23, July 21, Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.
The market participates with food assistance programs, including SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project FRESH and Senior Project FRESH.
