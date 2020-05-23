Farmers market open in Kalkaska
KALKASKA — Kalkaska Farmers Market recently opened for the season near the trout fountain in Railroad Square.
The market includes hand sanitizing stations and vendors are stationed at least 6 feet apart. A limited number of customers are allowed at once.
Events go from 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 29. Interested vendors may email renee.penny@macd.org.
Sunday brunch at Short’s Brewing
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company offers Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 24 at the pub.
More information: 231-498-2300.
College fair going virtual
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan College Access Network sponsors a virtual fair this month through the College Fairs Online website.
High school sophomores, juniors and graduating seniors are invited to meet admissions staff and learn about programs at Michigan colleges and universities.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 26, 2-5 p.m. May 27 and 5-7 p.m. May 28.
Popcorn pickup available curbside
TRAVERSE CITY — The State Theatre recently restarted its curbside pickup program.
Order popcorn and candy online and get items at the Front Street theater from 3-6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. A popcorn-making kit and packages are also available to purchase.
Produce available from TCAPS
TRAVERSE CITY — TCAPS offers a free box of produce to each household at its meal distribution sites. Fresh produce is available weekly through the summer.
Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday from East Middle School, Long Lake Elementary School, Silver Lake Elementary School and Traverse Heights Elementary School. The U.S. Department of Agriculture partnered with LaGrasso Bros.
Produce to fund this program.
‘Green Giving’ campaign
SUTTONS BAY — Mawby launches the “Green Giving” program to support local nonprofits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan, Arts for All of Northern Michigan and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
The winery plans to donate $1 from each bottle and glass of the green bubbly sold.
Order online for curbside pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Beyond the Bay film series set
SUTTONS BAY — Bay Community Theatre features the movie “The Longest Day” as part of the Beyond the Bay Classic Film Online series.
Stream the film (rated G) and then join a live discussion at 7 p.m. May 28 with author J.R. Seeger.
Home Makeover Sweepstakes
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union hosts its eighth annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes through July 24.
Everyone is invited to enter online, at any branch or through the LMCU Facebook page.
The grand prize is $50,000 toward home improvements or repairs.
Second place is $15,000 and third is $5,000.
