Sandwich company is open
TRAVERSE CITY — The grand opening of Gemini Sandwich Co. begins at 11 a.m. May 22. The menu features paninis, wraps, salad, smoothies and ice cream. Archie’s Food Truck owners Jonathan and Nick Petrie operate the new eatery inside the Coin Slot, 346 E. Front St.
Garden party
LAKE ANN — The Bread Lady hosts a Spring Garden Party from 1-5 p.m. May 22. Refreshments, crafts and a photo booth are available. Baked goods are available to purchase.
Mushroom dinner
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms continues its Arcturos Dining Series at 6:30 p.m. May 22 at the Inn. The evening begins with cocktails and a presentation by a local mushroom expert. Groups of six or fewer may make reservations at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Virtual fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis Knights of Columbus Council 13958 sponsors a virtual fundraiser May 23-31. Donations support the Father Fred Foundation. Send cash, checks or Meijer gift cards to 889 Pine Grove Ave. in Traverse City, MI 49686. Questions: 231-883-3532.
Live at Barrel Room
TRAVERSE CITY — Live at the Barrel Room begins at 7 p.m. May 24 on Facebook Live. Bryan Ulbrich, of Left Foot Charley, and Amanda Danielson, Trattoria Stella, host this wine tasting and discussion with three winemakers. Visit leftfootcharley.com for more details and to purchase wines.
Community paddle
ELLSWORTH — Paddle Antrim invites community members to paddle Ellsworth Lake at 2:30 p.m. May 26. Kayak, canoe or paddle board from River Park on Bridge Street. All ages and abilities may celebrate the opening of the Chain of Lakes Water Trail. Life jackets are required.
Spring roll happy hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Happy hour is from 5-7 p.m. May 26 at Left Foot Charley. Rolls Rice, of Benzie County, provides spring rolls for this event.
Cooking discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Chef Loghan Call presents “Understanding the Basic Elements of Flavor for Home Cooking” from 6:30-8 p.m. May 26 via Zoom. He also gives a cooking demonstration. Register through tadl.org.
School open house
MAPLE CITY — An open house goes from 5:30-7 p.m. May 27 at Glen Lake Community Schools. Explore the transportation and athletic facilities. A barbecue dinner is included.
Food exhibition
GLEN ARBOR — The “Food Is Art/Art Is Food” exhibition is displayed May 28 to Aug. 19 at Glen Arbor Arts Center. Visual artists present food-themed artwork.
Lunch for veterans
BELLAIRE — Veterans can obtain a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 at Coldwell Banker Schmidt. Hot dogs, drinks and sides are provided. More information: 231-676-8995.
Farm market
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May 29 through Oct. 16. Wednesday markets run June 2 to Aug. 25. Local musicians perform from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on market days.
Dinner series
KEWADIN — The Summer Wine Dinner Series kicks off from 6-9 p.m. May 30 at WaterFire Vineyards. Enjoy a five-course tasting menu from Conifer for $60. Wines are available to purchase. This event continues monthly through October. Reservations at MyNorthTickets.com.
