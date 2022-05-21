Spring Pumpkin Pedal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Spring Pumpkin Pedal is May 22 at Jolly Pumpkin. Ride a 40-mile or 20-mile route around Old Mission Peninsula.
Register for free beginning at 11:30 a.m. Rides leave at noon.
Photography workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Antrim Photography Workshop tours the Traverse City State Hospital at 1:30 p.m. May 22.
Cost is $40 per person. RSVP to LL.pics44@gmail.com or 231-313-8820.
Spring concert
EAST JORDAN — The Jordan Valley Community Band presents a spring concert at 3 p.m. May 22 at East Jordan Middle/High School. Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
The nonprofit band also plans to play at 7 p.m. Thursdays in July at Memorial Park.
Classical concert
CHEBOYGAN — Axiom Brass performs at 7:30 p.m. May 22 at Cheboygan Opera House. Their 2 p.m. event introduces kids to brass instruments.
Concert tickets are free for students and $25 for adults. Purchase at theoperahouse.org or call the box office: 231-627-5432.
Cherry Queen applications
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival invites women ages 19-25 to apply for the National Cherry Queen Program by May 23.
Applications must include sponsors, a one-page resume, a high-resolution headshot photograph, a one-page biography and an unedited video.
Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
Garlic mustard removal
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network hosts garlic mustard work bees from 10 a.m. to noon May 24 at Clay Cliffs Natural Area in Lake Leelanau, May 25 at Tank Hill in Frankfort and May 26 at Magoon Creek Natural Area in Manistee.
Volunteers can help remove the invasive plant. Bring water and gloves.
RSVP through HabitatMatters.org/events. Questions: 231-299-0786.
Community game
LELAND — 5Loaves2Fish hosts “Big Change Equals Big Change” at 6 p.m. May 24 at the Main Street Gallery.
Attendees are invited to play “Home Sweet Homelessness,” a simulator for people who have not experienced homelessness. Pizza is served; donations are accepted.
Email 5loaves2fishnmi@gmail.com to reserve a space.
Stellar Cellar Dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Stellar Cellar Dinner is served at 6 p.m. May 24 at Trattoria Stella.
Cost is $150 and includes eight courses with 11 Left Foot Charley wines. Seating is limited. stellatc.com/special-events/
Professionals potluck
BENZONIA — Benzie County Young Professionals hosts a potluck at 4 p.m. May 26 at Grow Benzie. Working professionals younger than 40 are invited to bring a dish to share.
Questions: 231-882-9510 or gaia@growbenzie.org.
Women’s club provides grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Old Mission Peninsula Women’s Club recently announced this year’s grant recipients. Each organization receives $3,750 for their proposed plans.
- Safe Harbor- Grand Traverse: replacing damaged heated tents with yurts
- The Laundry Project: continuing laundry services
- Women’s Resource Center: 24-hour emergency shelter
- Cherryland Humane Society: purchase educational books to donate to local libraries
