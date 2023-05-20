Plow Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Ruby Ellen Farm and the Northwest Michigan Draft Horse and Mule Association host Plow Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21. Activities include horse-drawn wagon rides, rope making, museum tours and the Mackinaw boats presentation at 1 p.m.
Scholarship fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — A fundraiser for the Allison Jo Baker Nursing Scholarship Fund goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21 at West Senior High School.
The event features car seat checks, a car wash and food from Louie’s Meats Food Truck. Donate at least $25 and receive a Sara Lee pie to take home. Donate to the scholarship fund at nmc.edu/about/foundation/giving/give.html.
Pumpkin cycling event
TRAVERSE CITY — The 10th annual Pumpkin Pedal starts at noon May 21 at Jolly Pumpkin on Old Mission Peninsula. Bike 20 or 40 miles. Donations benefit TART Trails and Northern Michigan E3.
Sensory Stroll
KALKASKA — North Country Community Mental Health presents the Sensory Stroll from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at the fairgrounds path near the Kaliseum.
Create a sensory toolkit and learn about coping and calming skills related to the senses.
Art park hike
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park hosts the Spring Beauties: Woodland Wildflower Walk at 2 p.m. May 21. Naturalist Caitlin Chism leads this 2-mile trail hike. Park admission is $10 per adult or $20 per family.
Painting session
PETOSKEY — Paint a canvas, rock or porcelain dish at 2:30 p.m. May 21 at The Katydid.
Cost is $35 at grandpashorters.com or by calling 231-347-2603.
Film showing
SUTTONS BAY — View the film “Barn Red” at 4 p.m. May 21 at the Bay Community Theatre.
Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Director Glen Chown and Leelanau Conservancy Director Tom Nelson discuss land stewardship and protecting properties.
General admission is $15; theater members pay $10.
Drinking water webinar
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy presents the webinar “Healthy Forests Protect Drinking Water” at 9 a.m. May 23.
Register and learn more via Michigan.gov/EGLE. Questions: PearsonS@Michigan.gov.
Cottage Food Law class
EAST LANSING — Learn how to prepare dishes under the Michigan Cottage Food Law from 2-4 p.m. May 24 via Zoom.
MSU Extension Food Safety educators and MSU Product Center educators lead this free workshop. Sign up via https://bit.ly/3MslTGF.
Cooking course
TRAVERSE CITY — Registered Dietician Carol Bell leads the “Living Longer: Blue Zone Cooking Series- Sardinia” class at 6 p.m. May 24 at Table Health.
She demonstrates and discusses eating the Mediterranean way. Take home recipes and enjoy samples. Tickets are $65 via Eventbrite.com.
Morel dinner
PETOSKEY — The annual Morel Wine Dinner goes from 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 25 at City Park Grill.
Five courses are paired with wine from Duckhorn Vineyards. Menu includes risotto spring rolls, polenta, halibut, hanger steak and more. Reserve seats at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-348-3321.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
