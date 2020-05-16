Virtual food tour
TRAVERSE CITY — Brew Bus hosts a virtual tour, with delivery from 4-7 p.m. May 16. The menu: nachos for two from Rare Bird Brewpub, salad from Loma Farm and a cocktail from Mammoth Distilling. Cost is $49 per order. Add dessert from Kilwin's for another $10. Drew Hale performs during a Facebook Live event at 8 p.m. Questions: 231-715-1287.
Blessing of the Blossoms service
TRAVERSE CITY — The Blessing of the Blossoms service begins at 1 p.m. May 17 on the St. Joseph's Parish website. The event includes live music, readings and a blessing of this year's crops led by community church leaders. Chateau Chantal offers free cherry pie slices for curbside pickup from 1:30-3 p.m.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Local radio stations with MacDonald Garber Broadcasting host a virtual food drive during the week of May 18. The Accidentals perform a free Facebook Live concert at 7 p.m. May 20 to encourage donations. The online drive benefits the Manna Food Project, the Father Fred Foundation and Feeding Northwest Michigan.
Fermentation workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. continues its DIY Fermentation Series from 6-8 p.m. May 20. Class includes hands-on creation of a hot sauce kit, tips and safety information. Cost is $15. More details: kombuchacrusader@gmail.com
Virtual happy hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Bonobo Winery hosts happy hours every Friday starting at 6 p.m. through Zoom. Carter Oosterhouse and Amy Smart talk about wine from their home in California. Call 231-282-9463, ext. 1 to order for curbside pickup.
Fan food voting closes May 22
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters invites the public to vote for their favorite fan-submitted foods. The winner is served at Turtle Creek Stadium. This year's finalists: a baked potato with macaroni and cheese and a barbecued meat; macaroni and cheese with pulled pork or chicken; a pepperoni stick on a pretzel bun with pizza toppings; buffalo chicken and cheese tater tots; deep fried pickles; french fries topped with meat, chili, cheese, sour cream, jalapenos and bacon bits; hamburger between two donuts; cherry cheesecake on a stick; sea salt caramel ice cream with Teddy Grahams; and a bologna lollipop.
Festival postponed
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain rescheduled its May 23 Michigan Beer and Brat Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, alcoholic beverages and local meat from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 22. VIP tickets are $50 each; general admission is $25. Current tickets are honored on the new date. Refunds: eoakes@mynorth.com.
Local bingo
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism invites people to celebrate the city's 125th birthday with a bingo game. Bring a completed card to the National Cherry Festival office, 521 S. Union St., by May 31. Participants can receive certificates for a free slice of pie from Grand Traverse Pie Company. Print the cards at traversecity.com.
Feeding America receives funds
TRAVERSE CITY — The Paul Bunyan Chapter of the Michigan Credit Union League and Michigan Credit Union Foundation's Community Crisis Support Fund plan to donate $18,000 to Feeding America West Michigan. Funds allow member agencies to provide individual meals in 13 area counties. Participating credit unions include 4Front, Forest Area, Frankfort Community Federal Credit Union, TBA and Traverse Catholic.
