Food donation
TRAVERSE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated 40,000 pounds of food to the Father Fred Foundation. The aim is to help fulfill food needs within the five-county area in northern Michigan.
Asparagus event is off
EMPIRE — Empire Chamber of Commerce scrapped the Empire Asparagus Festival, originally set May 15-16. The chamber aims to host a small celebration later in the summer and resume the festival in 2022.
Blessing of Blossoms
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Blessing of the Blossoms begins at 1 p.m. May 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mike Norton sings the “Impossible Dream.” After that, attendees can visit Chateau Chantal for Sara Lee cherry pie and a glass of wine.
Dinner to go
TRAVERSE CITY — Pick up a Sunday meal starting at 3 p.m. May 16 at the VFW off Veterans Drive. Menu includes half rack of barbecue ribs, potato salad, baked beans, butter biscuits and dessert. Cost is $10. Only 200 meals are prepared. This is the last takeout event ahead of summer.
Eat by Bike Week
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte presents Eat by Bike Week from May 17-21. Ride a bicycle to northern Michigan restaurants, place an order and share photos with Norte. Visit elgruponorte.org to download a bingo card.
Dinner fundraiser
FRANKFORT — Dinghy’s Restaurant and Bar donates 20 percent of sales from May 19-22 to Traverse City-based nonprofit Michael’s Place. The eatery is open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Spring wine meal
PETOSKEY — The Oregon Spring Wine Dinner is available at 5 or 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Palette Bistro. The five-course menu features asparagus avocado soup, a spring salad, black cod, smoked lamb ribs and a strawberry rhubarb skillet dessert. Cost is $81.90 per person including tax and gratuity. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Market registration
ELK RAPIDS — The Elk Rapids Farmers Market accepts registration for this summer’s events, set Fridays from June 11 through Oct. 8. Vendors may sell farm grown or locally grown food items; crafts are not allowed. Cost is $20 per space. Reservations and payment are due by May 21.
Virtual hunger summit
COMSTOCK PARK — Feeding America West Michigan offers the next virtual hunger summit from 1-2:30 p.m. May 21 via Zoom. Food bank staff present new research highlighting local experiences with food insecurity. Other sessions:
- June 11 — “Food Insecurity in Michigan Before, During and After COVID-19: What Can Be Done?”
- July 9 — “The Importance of Nutrition Assistance and Fighting Hunger”
All events are free and start at 1 p.m. Register at feedwm.org/40-years.
Winery plans sanctuary
TRAVERSE CITY — Mari Vineyards Viticulturist Anna Atanassova works with Bee and Butterfly Habitat Fund to set up a sanctuary at the winery. The lawns will be replaced with sustainable cover crops for pollinators. Clovers will be planted in May. This fall they plan to plant wildflowers at Bella Vista, the vineyard visible from the tasting room.
Private winery events
KEWADIN — WaterFire Vineyards offers private events. The Wine and Cheese Party includes guided tastings and charcuterie for $35 per person. Perfect Pairings features guided tasting and appetizers for $60 per guest. A Night to Remember provides guided tastings and a multi-course meal for $100 each. Contact: 231-498-2753.
