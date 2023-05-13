MARSP lunch
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau County Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel hosts lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17 at Lake Leelanau RV Park.
All retired public school employees are invited. Bring nonperishable items for local food pantries. RSVP by May 14: 231-386-5618; suzanne.landes@icloud.com.
Mother’s Day brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars offers a Mother’s Day brunch from noon to 5 p.m. May 14.
A board with breads, pastries, cheese, fruit, jam and spreads are $24. Add a mimosa experience or sparking riesling for $15 each. Elizabeth Landry performs from noon to 3 p.m.
Volunteer celebration
BELLAIRE — The Volunteer Appreciation Celebration goes from 4-6 p.m. May 15 at Bellaire Public Library. Refreshments are served.
RSVP via bellairelibrary.org or 231-533-8814.
Book fair
TRAVERSE CITY — The Book Fair for Grown Ups returns from 6-8 p.m. May 15 at The Workshop Brewing Company.
Brilliant Books offers books, mugs, stickers and more.
‘Gather’ screening
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Co-op presents a free showing of “Gather” at 7 p.m. May 15 at the State Theatre.
Traverse City-based attorney Holly T. Bird leads a panel discussion afterward. Reserve seats at stateandbijou.org.
Queen program
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts applications for its 2023-24 National Cherry Queen program. Women ages 19-25 may participate in the competition to become a spokesperson for the July 1-8 festival.
Entries are due by May 15. Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
Community lunch
INDIAN RIVER — Transfiguration Episcopal Church hosts a free community luncheon at 12:30 p.m. May 17.
Donations are accepted. Lunch is served on the third Wednesday of the month. Contact: 231-238-6902.
Outdoor gathering
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy welcomes community members to the Stone Soup event from 3-6 p.m. May 17. The event includes soup, games, student storytellers and live music by local band Us Up Here. A tree planting begins at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, free for kids. RSVP: 231-994-2074; playground@leelanaumontessori.org.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library gather at 9:30 a.m. May 18 at Helena Township Community Center. Snacks and coffee are available.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 18 at the Elks Lodge. All class alumni are invited.
Paella on the Patio
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars presents Paella on the Patio from 6-8 p.m. May 19-20.
The event includes a cooking demonstration, bowl of paella with wine and live music. Keith Scott performs Friday, and The Whiskey Charmers are on Saturday.
Find tickets through lpwines.com.
Mushroom dinner
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms presents its Arcturos Dining Series at 6:30 p.m. May 19.
Local mushrooms are paired with pinot noir for $165. Purchase seats at MyNorthTickets.com. Questions: 231-944-1258.
Ballpark menu update
TRAVERSE CITY — A caramel apple elephant ear will be on the Pit Spitters menu at Turtle Creek Stadium this season. People picked their favorite items in the 2023 Fan Food vote.
The menu will also feature the Cherry Mary, which was also a finalist in the fan vote. This Bloody Mary is served with a soft pretzel garnished with meat and cheese and cherry flavor. A “Nashville Hot” chicken sandwich is another new item along with a taco cart.
