Ice cream shop open
TRAVERSE CITY — Dairy Lodge recently opened for the 2020 season at 405 N. Division St. Regular menu items are served from noon to 8 p.m. daily until further notice. Staff plans to enforce the CDC’s safety and social distancing guidelines.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The Elks Lodge accepts donations for a Mother’s Day food drive from 2-5 p.m. May 9-10. Needed items include canned meat, peanut butter, pasta sauce, soups and personal care products. Donations go to the Father Fred Foundation. Volunteers are needed to collect donations and load the truck. Questions: 231-313-4272 or 720-273-7393.
Culinary school ranked
TRAVERSE CITY — GradReports ranked NMC’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute as the No. 8 program in the nation based on median early career salary data from the U.S. Department of Education. GLCI was one of two in Michigan to make the top 25. In 2016, GLCI ranked 11th in the country by BestChoiceSchools.
Month of Mom box
CEDAR —Bel Lago Winery offers the “Month of Mom” program in May. The “Sweet Mama” box features five bottles of sweeter local wines, Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate caramels and BLK MRKT coffee. The “Smooth Mama” includes five bottles of drier wines, honey caramels and coffee. Email info@bellago.com to customize an order. Curbside pickup by appointment or get the box delivered.
Call for vendors
BELLAIRE — ASI Community Center and Park seeks food and agricultural vendors for the Bellaire Farmers Market, scheduled to open May 22. Contact: areaseniorsinc@gmail.com.
Kombucha release
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. releases its seasonal flavor Yooperberry, featuring blueberries and organic basil. Bottles are in stores and via curbside pickup at the taproom, 3842 Jupiter Crescent Drive, through July.
Culinary scholarships awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Great Lakes Culinary Institute awarded 17 scholarships to students in April. Awards range from $1,500 to 5,000. Funding came from the annual NMC fundraiser “A Taste of Success,” though the in-person event was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Garden serves local families
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden staff aims to serve families in need by planting more edibles in the Walk-Through Garden at the Traverse Area District Library. Staff also contemplates donation-based pop-up farm markets, CSA shares and direct donations to schools and food pantries. Community suggestions are welcome. In-person youth activities and volunteer programs are canceled during the stay-home order, but online education may be available via social media. The annual plant sale is June 6, with online ordering and no-contact pickup or delivery. Contact: 231-335-1060; gtareachildrensgarden@gmail.com
Emergency food provided
LANSING — Meijer, the State Emergency Operations Center and the Food Bank Council of Michigan partnered to feed residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. Meijer recently supplied $1.6 million in food items for delivery to state food banks and plans to contribute another $2 million in early May. The program includes canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, hot and cold cereal and protein items like canned salmon, beans and peanut butter.
