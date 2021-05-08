Brunch for moms
GAYLORD — Mother’s Day Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Otsego Resort. Moms receive a flower and mimosa or glass of wine. Adults eat for $24, teens for $18 and kids for $7. Reservations: 989-732-5181.
Mushroom festival
BOYNE CITY — The National Morel Mushroom Festival is set from May 13-15. Events include an arts and crafts show, Lions Club Carnival, farmer’s market, guided mushroom hunt and more. Contact: bcmorelfestival@gmail.com.
Fermentation class
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members can learn about fermenting at 6 p.m. May 13 with Oryana Community Cooperative. This virtual event costs $10. Sign up at Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts “Live Your Best Life: Cooking for One or Two” from 6-7:30 p.m. May 13 via Zoom. Learn shopping, freezing and storing tips as well as how to plan small, balanced meals. This event is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation. Registration: jransom@tadl.org.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The Trujillo Napa Valley Wine Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. May 13 at City Park Grill. The five-course menu includes poached prawn salad, sea bass, pork tenderloin, lamb chops and strawberry rhubarb waffle. Wine pairings available with each dish. Cost is $69.95. Reservations: 231-347-0101.
Farmers market
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Farmers Market is open from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October. Browse items in parking Lot B, corner of Cass and Grandview Parkway. Guests must wear face masks. Online ordering opens Thursdays at noon and closes Mondays at noon. Pickup from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. sarahardyfarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com
4-H candy program
CADILLAC — The free 4-H Candy Company Program is open to youth ages 8-19 in Wexford and Missaukee counties. Participants create a candy company and make six different sweets. Obtain a candy-making kit at an MSU Extension office during the last week of May. Register for the 4-H Create a Candy Company at v2.4honline.com. Questions: siglerbr@msu.edu; 231-920-7748.
Summer brews available
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Co. introduces the Refreshin’ Session. The limited edition pack includes cans of Local’s Light, Soft Parade Seltzer, Lil’ Sticky and Nitro Furry Buddy. Soft Parade Shandy and Lil’ Huma are also available in six or 12 packs. Find these summer beverages at retailers statewide.
Lobster Fest tickets on sale
NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse sells tickets for Lobster Fest, scheduled Aug. 14. Menu: fresh Maine lobster (or filet mignon), boiled potatoes, corn, rolls, cherry dessert, coleslaw and beverages. Dine in at 5 or 6:30 p.m., or pickup at 5:45 p.m. A silent auction is included. Cost is $75. Proceeds support lighthouse preservation. Questions: 231-386-7195.
