Community conversation
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library presents a film and discussion at 5:30 p.m. May 9 during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
View the 2020 film “Minari” (rated PG-13) and enjoy light refreshments from local Asian American vendors. Northern Michigan E3 and Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation provided event support.
Register through events.tadl.org.
MEA- Retired meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Bay Area MEA- Retired invites retired educators to lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 10 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church.
Grand Traverse County Clerk Bonnie Scheele speaks about her duties, services and upcoming elections. RSVP to 231-883-6118 or lem1head@yahoo.com.
Italian cooking
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative hosts a virtual cooking class at 6 p.m. May 10.
Rad.ish Street Food owners Lisa and Ryan Moberly teach participants how to make a vegan Italian dinner. Tickets are $10 each at Eventbrite.com.
Story Stew
TRAVERSE CITY — Story Stew starts at 11 a.m. May 11 and 25 at Peninsula Community Library. Preschoolers and younger kids are invited for stories, songs and crafts.
Book club meets
ALDEN — Alden District Library’s Books ‘n Brie Book Club gathers at 3:30 p.m. May 12 at Helena Township Community Center.
Enjoy snacks and drinks while discussing “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
Mushroom festival
BOYNE CITY — The National Mushroom Festival takes place May 12-15 in Boyne City. Many events occur in Veterans Park.
Activities include the Taste of Morels, the Family Tradition Band concert, Boyne Valley Lions Club carnival, farmer’s market and more. Visit bcmorelfestival.com for a full events schedule.
Barbecue fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Cookin’ for Courts fundraiser begins at 5:30 p.m. May 19 at Bowers Harbor Park.
The Boathouse Restaurant sponsors this barbecue. A silent auction is also available. Donations support a new pickleball court at the park. RSVP by May 12 to PickleballBowers@gmail.com.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive resumes this spring. Local members of the NALC and National Rural Carriers Association, along with the U.S. Postal Service, collect items for food pantries serving the six-county region. Pantries are part of the Northwest Food Coalition, area churches and volunteers for labor organizations.
Participating carriers will leave a postcard about the drive in mailboxes in Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Wexford and Kalkaska counties. Residents may leave bags of food near their mailboxes May 14. The carrier or a volunteer picks up the donations.
People in non-participating areas should contact their local post office about where to donate.
Literacy nonprofit fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library- Grand Traverse Region recently received donations from Moomers Homemade Ice Cream.
Customers recently chose to round up their purchases, donating more than $800. The Plummer family provided the additional funds so that a total of $1,000 went to the local literacy nonprofit. This fundraiser allows 80 local kids ages 5 and younger to obtain free books each month. Learn more at dpil-gtregion.org.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.