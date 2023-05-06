Jazz in the Vines
TRAVERSE CITY — Jazz in the Vines goes from 2-5 p.m. May 7 at Chateau Chantal.
Tickets are $50 and include appetizers, dessert, wine and music by the Jeff Haas Trio. Proceeds support United Way of Northwest Michigan. Purchase at unitedwaynwmi.org/events.
Honduras discussion
ALDEN — Physician Tom George presents on Honduras at 2 p.m. May 7 at Helena Township Community Center. He talks about his medical work and the country’s relationship to the United States.
Restaurant specials
FRANKFORT — Frankfort Elberta Restaurant Week goes from May 7-13.
Participants include Dos Arboles, Vita Bella, The Cabbage Shed and others. Special menus are $25 or $35 at each location. See full details at frankfortelbertarestaurantweek.com.
Spring concert
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Musicale presents its free spring concert at 1 p.m. May 11 at First Congregational Church.
The program features student choirs from St. Francis High School. Refreshments are served afterward.
Pizza dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers free pizza for community members from 5:30-7 p.m. May 11 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Food trucks available
TRAVERSE CITY — Food Truck Fridays start May 12 at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.
Giuseppe’s Pizza and Mac’s Shack serve food from noon to 8 p.m. on the second Friday of the month this summer. Chubby Unicorn arrives at 3 p.m. May 12.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Association of Letter Carriers Food Drive returns. Local members of the NALC and National Rural Carriers Association, along with the U.S. Postal Service, collect items for food pantries serving the six-county region. Pantries are part of the Northwest Food Coalition, area churches and volunteers for labor organizations.
Participating carriers leave a postcard about the drive in mailboxes in Antrim, Benzie, Leelanau, Grand Traverse, Wexford and Kalkaska counties. Residents may leave bags of food near their mailboxes May 13. The carrier or a volunteer picks up the donations.
People in non-participating areas should contact their local post office about where to donate.
Blessing of the Blossoms
TRAVERSE CITY — The Blessing of the Blossoms starts at 1 p.m. May 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Old Mission Peninsula pastors Ben Rexroat, Andrea Johnson and Peter Shumar participate in this ceremony. Sara Lee pie and local wine may be available afterward. The service is also streamed at stjosephtc.org.
Wine dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal serves the Mother’s Day Wine Dinner May 13. The menu features a relish tray, shrimp, onion soup, salad, lobster trail with filet mignon and dessert.
Reserve seats at shop.chateauchantal.com.
Dinner and dancing
ELK RAPIDS — The inaugural Duct Tape Ball starts at 6 p.m. May 13 at A-Ga-Ming Golf Resort.
Elk Rapids Rotary Club hosts the dinner and dancing. Attendees may wear duct tape outfits. Cost is $75 at the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Library fundraiser
LELAND — Friends of Leland Township Library present a fundraiser at 7 p.m. May 13 at the Old Art Building.
Chef and author Abra Berens introduces her new book “Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit.”
Admission is $100 and includes the book. Purchase at lelandlibrary.org.
Farm market
BOYNE CITY — Boyne City Market at the Pavilion goes from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays at Veterans Park Pavilion. The indoor event is scheduled through May 14.
The outdoor farmers market resumes May 20 at the park. It continues from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays and Saturdays through Oct. 14.
