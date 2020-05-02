Food truck lineup
TRAVERSE CITY — The Little Fleet plans to feature several food trucks in its lot during the summer season. Returners include Glendale Ave., The Big Squeeze, Cordwood BBQ and Traverse City Pizza Company. The newcomer is Good on Wheels, which comes from local Vietnamese restaurant the Good Bowl. The Little Fleet remains closed until further notice.
Fundraiser scrapped
TRAVERSE CITY — The TCAPS Global Service trip fundraiser, originally set May 2 at the Masonic Lodge, is canceled.
Water events called off
TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium (GLWSC) canceled its Great Lakes Water Safety 2020 (Un)Conference, previously set May 4-5 at Hagerty Conference Center. Refunds are available for ticket holders.
Mother’s Day dinner
THOMPSONVILLE — A Mother’s Day meal is available for pickup May 9 from the Crystal Center at Crystal Mountain. The family-style menu features salad, bread, pork tenderloin, turkey breast, vegetable quiche, risotto, grilled vegetables and chocolate bread pudding. Cost is $95. Order online or email tonylucero@crystalmountain.com. The deadline is noon May 5.
Family meal carryout
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms offers a Mother’s Day meal for carryout from noon to 4 p.m. May 9 at Hearth & Vine Cafe. Menu: shrimp cocktail, mushroom quiche, salad, potatoes, grilled vegetables, stuffed pork tenderloin and turtle cheesecake. Wine pairings and a flower arrangement are also available. Orders are due by noon May 5. Call 231-944-1258; dorothyd@blackstarfarms.com.
Wellness classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers online health classes through the Zoom application in May. Topics include “Food as Medicine,” spring cooking and creating a wellness plan. Register at Eventbrite.com and receive a link to the workshop. Call 231-333-1331.
Virtual tastings
TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Grand Traverse plans to release wine tasting videos every other Wednesday while closed to the public. Viewers are encouraged to drink the wines in the video or choose similar Michigan varieties. The next video is set to appear May 6.
Fundraiser canceled
CADILLAC — Hospice of Michigan is not hosting its second annual “Barley, BBQ and Beats” fundraiser, originally set from 5-9 p.m. May 8 at Wexford County Civic Center. The event is postponed until May 7, 2021. Details: mgallagh@HOM.ORG.
Supporting workers
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative provides weekly free lunches from local restaurants for its grocery staff. Customers can use curbside pickup, and $1 from each order supports the program. People can also choose an amount to donate to Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan.
Returnables collected
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte plans to offer no-contact pickups in early May for beverage cans that cannot be returned during the COVID-19 outbreak. Reserve a time with a $10 donation. Pickups available in Traverse City, Elk Rapids and Northport. Proceeds support Grand Traverse Regional Kids’ Bike Library. Email hello@elgruponorte.org.
Farm donates food
NORTHPORT — Idyll Farms recently donated more than 1,000 pounds of fresh goat cheese and frozen meat to Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park. The organization gets unused food from grocery stores and restaurants and freely delivers it to emergency food providers in the metro Detroit area. Cherry Capital Foods provided the delivery truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.