Rosé All May
LAKE LEELANAU — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts Rosé All May. Participating wineries serve rose in a complimentary glass. Reservations are recommended. Tickets are $35. Questions: info@lpwines.com.
Wine celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Uncorked returns during Michigan Wine Month in May. The month features self-guided tours of more than 40 local wineries, including 2 Lads, Aurora Cellars, Glen Arbor Wines and French Valley Vineyard. Guests can check into Traverse Wine Coast sites and redeem their digital passports at the Traverse City Visitors Center.
Hats and Horses
THOMPSONVILLE — Hats and Horses runs from 3-9 p.m. May 1 at Iron Fish Distillery. The event includes appetizers, pig roast, yard games, hat and bow tie contest and live music from the Bootstrap Boys. Tickets are $360 for four or $540 for six people. Purchase via Eventbrite.com.
Farm market opens May 2
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Farmers Market opens for the season May 2 on M-137. More than 60 vendors offer food and crafts to purchase. Produce vendors join as items are available this spring.
Virtual birding
THOMPSONVILLE — Michigan Legacy Art Park offers the “Birds and Words” event at 10 a.m. May 2 via Zoom and Facebook Live.
Nate Crane, of Rare Bird Brewpub, hosts bird watching and listening from the art park, part of Sleeping Bear Birding Trail.
Guests include Here:Say Storytelling Curator Karen Stein, Musician Jack M. Senff, Performer Ben Whiting and others.
Donations support Migizi Eagle Aviary and Rehabilitation Center, a project by the Little Traverse Bay Band of Odawa Indians and Wings of Wonder.
Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Pick up a Sunday meal starting at 3 p.m. May 2 at the VFW Post 2780. Menu: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy and dessert. Cost is $10.
Restaurant relief fund
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration opens applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund at noon May 3.
The $28.6 billion fund aims to support restaurants that experience economic issues or losses because of the pandemic.
The SBA prioritizes businesses run by women, veterans and socially or economically disadvantaged persons. sba.gov/restaurants
Spring fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Dockside hosts the Spring Fling fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. May 4. Dine in or order takeout. Half of proceeds go to Grass River Natural Area.
Mother’s Day to go
TRAVERS CITY — Trattoria Stella offers a heat-at-home meal for Mother’s Day. Choices: chicken piccata for two or veggie lasagna for two with salads, sides and desserts. Prices vary. Orders are due May 6; pickup is May 8-9. Contact: 231-929-8989.
Take-and-bake meals
TRAVERSE CITY — Amical accepts orders for the Mother’s Day Take and Bake until noon May 7. Entree choices: quiche Lorraine, asparagus and white cheddar quiche or lobster macaroni and cheese. Each dish serves four people. Pickup the meal from noon to 8 p.m. May 8. Orders: 231-941-8888.
Summer wine walk
GAYLORD — Wine and Shine is from noon to 3 p.m. May 8 and 22 at Otsego Resort. Walk along the trail while sampling wine and light food. Cost is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Mother’s Day Brunch
ACME — Aerie Restaurant and Lounge serves its Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9. Adults eat for $32.95, kids ages 6-12 for $15.95. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
