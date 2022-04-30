Farm breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon May 1 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
Menu also features ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, breakfast beverages and cinnamon rolls. Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. Proceeds support residents’ community activities.
Farm market opens
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Farmers Market opens for the season at 9 a.m. May 1 at 2112 M-137.
More than 60 vendors sell their food and crafts.
Open house
SUTTONS BAY — PoWeR! Book Bags hosts an open-air open house from 2-4 p.m. May 1 at 101 Dame St.
Enjoy cupcakes and coffee and tour the volunteer center. The event celebrates the sixth anniversary of the literacy nonprofit.
Jazz in the Vines
TRAVERSE CITY — Jazz in the Vines goes from 2-5 p.m. May 1 at Chateau Chantal.
Learn about United Way of Northwest Michigan while enjoying wines, appetizers and music by the Jeff Haas Trio. Tickets are $35 per person at Eventbrite.com.
Rosé All May
SUTTONS BAY — Rosé All May is available at wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Tickets are $35 and include a glass souvenir and a 3-ounce pour of rosé.
Questions: info@lpwines.com.
Wine celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Uncorked returns during Michigan Wine Month in May. The month features self-guided tours of local wineries, including Black Star Farms, Bel Lago and Rove Estate.
Guests can check into Traverse Wine Coast sites and redeem their digital passports at the Traverse City Visitors Center.
Grant applications
ELK RAPIDS — Paddle Antrim accepts applications for its Ripple Effect Mini-Grant Program until 5 p.m. May 1.
The program supports nonprofit or government projects that aim to protect waterways and connect people to them through stewardship, education or accessibility. Initiatives must focus on the Elk River Chain of Lakes watershed or adjacent watersheds that impact Antrim County. More information: info@paddleantrim.com; 231-498-2080.
Garden club award
SUTTONS BAY — The By the Bay Garden Club offers the By the Bay Judith Hoeffler Memorial Scholarship to a student attending a post-high school education program in fall 2022.
The program should be related to agriculture, botany, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape architecture, land management/conservation or environmental studies.
Eligible students graduated from a Leelanau County high school or West Senior High and reside in Leelanau County. Applications should include high school transcripts, two letters of recommendation and a 500-word essay on school and community activities and goals. Submissions are due May 1. Call 231-342-1823 for an application.
Shore cleanup
SUTTONS BAY — Inland Seas Education Association and the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay host a cleanup from 2-4 p.m. May 3.
Participants can help remove trash from the shoreline. Sign up at gtbay.org or contact hsmith@gtbay.org.
Trail celebration
ACME — TART Trails and Top of Michigan Trails Council host the Acme Connector Groundbreaking at 4 p.m. May 3 on Bunker Hill Road.
The parking area north of the trail end at Bunker Hill is not accessible. Park at the TBA Credit Union ATM at Holiday Hills Road and U.S. 31 North or at the corner of Three Mile and Parsons Road.
Boating safety
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Coast Guard Auxiliary offers a boating safety class from 5:30-9 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7.
Ages 12 and older may learn about emergency procedures, navigation and charting. Cost is $15 and includes the book and certificate.
Email diannewalk48@gmail.com by May 3 to register.
