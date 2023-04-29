Lions club breakfast
MAPLE CITY — The Cedar/Maple City Lions Club serves breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at the Lions Community Building.
Menu: pancakes, made-to-order omelets, sausage, scrambled eggs, fruit and beverages. Adults eat for $12, kids ages 6-12 for $6.
Tavern concert
GLEN ARBOR — Jim Crockett and The Beach Bards perform from 4-6 p.m. April 30 at Art’s Tavern.
Donations support the Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Museum event
TRAVERSE CITY — Karasi Fitness and Healing Arts presents “An Evening at the Museum: ‘The Art of Transformation’” from 5-8 p.m. April 30 at the Dennos Museum Center.
View the exhibition “Ahavani Mullen: Across Centuries and the Earth” and listen to vocalist Crystal Woodward-Turner and guitarist Seth Bernard.
Bring a yoga mat. Refreshments are provided. Admission is $40 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 850-377-1960.
Resort hosts festival
THOMPSONVILLE — The Michigan Beer and Brat Festival goes from 4-8 p.m. May 27 at Crystal Mountain.
Pay $40 through April 30 and $50 at the event. Price includes an 8-ounce glass and 10 tickets. crystalmountain.com/beerfest
Farm market signup
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays from June 9 through Oct. 6. Vendors can reserve a booth for $20 through May 1. Questions: 231-264-8202; mary@elkrapidschamber.org.
Wine celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Uncorked returns during Michigan Wine Month in May. The month features self-guided tours of local wineries, including Shady Lane Cellars, Blustone Vineyards, Two K Farms Cidery and Winery and others.
Guests can check into Traverse Wine Coast sites and redeem their digital passports at the Traverse City Visitors Center. For a full list of participants and more details, visit www.traversecity.com/traverse-city-uncorked/uncorked-app/.
Ballpark menu voting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters fifth Fan Food Vote is open until May 2 at PitSpitters.com.
People can vote for their favorite dish. The winner is placed on this year’s menu at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The finalists:
- Elephant in the Hole: An elephant ear shaped like a hot dog bun, a hot dog, cherry bacon jam and powdered sugar
- Brat-a-roni Bowl: Macaroni and cheese with Ebels bratwursts on top
- Cotton Candy Sundae: Rainbow ice cream, white chocolate fudge, cotton candy and a cherry.
- BBQ Pulled Pork Poutine: French fries topped with fried cheese curds, pulled pork and barbecue sauce
- Cherry Mary: A Bloody Mary with a soft pretzel garnished with meat and cheese and cherry flavor
- Caramel Apple Elephant Ear: Cinnamon sugar elephant ear with ice cream, apple pie filling and caramel sauce
- French Fry Parfait: French fries with chili and cheese sauce and onion
Soup, salad lunch
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan United Women in Faith serves a soup and salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 4 at the United Methodist Church.
Cost is $8 per person, and free for kids under 5. Takeout and delivery are available. More information: 231-536-2161.
Storytelling event
TRAVERSE CITY — Around the Table: Live Stories of Food and Cooperation starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at City Opera House.
Oryana Community Co-op and Expand Storytelling present this event. Seth Bernard performs music. Tickets are $30, with proceeds going to Northwest Food Coalition. Box office: 231-941-8082.
Simply Give program
MANISTEE — The Meijer Simply Give program benefits Benzie Area Christian Neighbors through July 2.
Purchase a $10 Simple Give gift card at Meijer in Manistee, and the retailer will donate that $10 to BACN. In 2022, the campaign collected more than $22,000 for BACN. Learn more at https://benziebacn.org/donate-to-bacn/simply-give/.
