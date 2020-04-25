Party rescheduled
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company rescheduled its 16th annual Anniversary Party from April 25 to Oct. 17. Enjoy local alcoholic beverages, live music and local foods from 4-9 p.m. Proceeds are donated to the Village of Bellaire Downtown Development Authority. General admission is $35 and includes a reusable cup and six drink tokens. Pay $70 to also attend the pre-party at 2:30 p.m. Questions: anniparty@shortsbrewing.com; 231-498-2300, ext. 100.
Brunch to go
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company offers its Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26. Grab food to go while dine-in operations are shut down. Contact: 231-498-2300.
Call for donations
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Community Cupboard requests donations to be dropped off at the trailer in front of Elk Rapids Cinema or the box at First Presbyterian Church. The most needed items include cereal, canned fruit and vegetables, canned tuna, juice, canned soup, feminine hygiene products and toilet paper. Call 847-445-8239 with questions.
Restaurant serves dispatchers
TRAVERSE CITY — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner and Pit Master Andre Bushell and his staff are donating free meals to 911 dispatchers every week. Customers can help by purchasing a First Responder Relief Pack, which includes five or 10 pulled pork sandwiches for police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and any other responders in the area. Bushell plans to match every donation with a free sandwich. The restaurant is open for delivery and curbside carryout at 1201 E. Front St., Unit A. Contact: 231-357-1237.
