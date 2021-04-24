Food sourcing presentation
TRAVERSE CITY — Chef Loghan Call presents an introduction to local food sourcing and soil health from 6:30-8 p.m. April 26 via Zoom.
He also gives a cooking demonstration.
The second part of the series is May 26. Register at tadl.org.
Voting discussion
MANISTEE — League of Women Voters of Manistee County and Manistee News Advocate host a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. April 27.
Discussion covers the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, which aims for a transparent voting process in which people choose their representatives.
Register at lwvmanisteecounty.org.
Cheese class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative offers the virtual “Let’s Get Cheesy” cooking class at 6 p.m. April 29.
Sue Kurta, of Boss Mouse Cheese in Kingsley, provides recipes and information about cheese pairings, curating a cheese platter and more.
Cost is $10. Register at Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Composting course
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers “Composting: Reclaiming Riches” from 6-8 p.m. April 29.
Learn methods of home composting and resources to get started. The Zoom class costs $39. Registration: 231-995.1700.
Sip and Snack
TRAVERSE CITY — Sip and Snack with Left Foot Charley at 7 p.m. April 29 via Facebook Live. The cellar crew talks about their favorite wines and ciders.
A wine, cider and cheese pack includes two selections from the Cheese Lady. Get it delivered or pick up at the tasting room. Contact: 231-995-0500.
Mother’s Day Brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Mother’s Day Brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 9 at Black Star Farms.
Menu includes fruit salad, baked goods, asparagus, sweet potato hash, salmon lox Benedict, cheddar scramble and sugar-cured bacon. Wines and mimosas are extra.
Groups of six or fewer can make reservations. Tickets at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Wine club accepts members
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella offers the Enoteca Stella Wine Club.
Members can select three bottles (red, white or bubbly) for $75 per quarter and receive additional discounts on the restaurant’s wines.
Exclusive events may also be available. stellatc.com/wine
Thursday happy hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Happy hour goes from 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest, A Food Studio, 408 S. Union St.
Enjoy cocktails and wine by the glass as well as a food menu. Wines are available to purchase on site.
Preorder frozen pasta for pickup from 3-7 p.m. Thursdays.
Indoor market continues
TRAVERSE CITY — The Village at Grand Traverse Commons hosts the indoor farmers market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Vendors are spaced throughout the North and South Mercato.
Browse baked goods, spices, garlic products, microgreens, honey and more. Attendees are asked to wear face masks inside buildings.
