Nature Film Night
BELLAIRE — Nature Film Night begins at 7 p.m. April 23 at Grass River Natural Area. Short environmental films are shown at Grass River Center. Popcorn is provided. Admission is $5. Registration: emily@grassriver.org.
Bird walk
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Audubon Club leads a bird walk at 7:30 a.m. April 24 along Boardman Lake. Meet outside the Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden at Traverse Area District Library.
Community sale
TRAVERSE CITY — The Mom-2-Mom Sale is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at Twin Lakes Park. Admission is free. Rent a table for $5.
Tavern concert
GLEN ARBOR — Jim Crockett and The Beach Bards perform from 4-6 p.m. April 24 at Art’s Tavern. Admission is free, but donations support Empire Area Community Emergency Fund.
Lodge dinner
BELLAIRE — The Masonic Lodge serves dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. April 24. Menu includes coleslaw, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, beverages and dessert. Eat there or take a meal home for $10 each. Contact: 231-377-7156.
Fundraiser event
FRANKFORT — The Garden Theater hosts a fundraiser for “Dogman3: Fight to the Finish” at 7 p.m. April 25. This is the third in local filmmaker Richard Brauer’s series. View footage from the first two “Dogman” films. Stormcloud Brewing provides refreshments.
Vegan meal class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative offers the “Cook Once, Eat Three Times” class at 6 p.m. April 26. Learn to make vegan dinners for $10. Sign up at Eventbrite.com.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — Afternoon tea is served from 1-2:30 p.m. April 27 at Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast. Enjoy homemade treats and tea. Cost is $30 per person. RSVP: 231-533-6448.
Happy hour fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Happy Hour for A Cause goes from 5-7 p.m. April 28 at Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen. Enjoy appetizers and drinks at happy hour prices. Donations go to Milton Township Skate Park. Contact: 231-264-0350.
Restaurant specials
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Restaurant Week goes from April 29 through May 7. Eateries offer three courses for $25 or $35. Participants include Art’s Tavern, La Becasse, Western Avenue Grill and Cherry Public House.
Garden survey
TRAVERSE CITY — East Bay Township Parks Commission seeks public comments on a proposed community garden at the township hall. The garden could be a shared space for food growth and education for all ages. East Bay Township residents, as well as people who work and/or play there, may complete the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ebtgarden. Responses are due by April 30.
Wedding expo tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for the 2022 Northern Michigan Wedding Expo, set May 25 at City Opera House.
Preregister for $10 each; pay $15 at the door. Some of the proceeds support Cherryland Humane Society. nmiweddingexpo.com
Meal grantees
LANSING — Michigan Department of Education recently announced additional grantees for its 2021-22 10 Cents A Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms program. Grants provide matching funds, up to 10 cents per meal, to purchase and serve state-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
The new winners include Harbor Springs School District, Ludington Area School District, Cheboygan Area Schools, Kalkaska Public Schools and Inland Lakes Schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.