Pancake breakfast
EMPIRE — Empire Lions Club serves pancakes from 8 a.m. to noon April 23 at Empire Town Hall.
Menu also includes sausage, scrambled eggs and fruit. Adults eat for $9, kids ages 6-12 for $5.
Grants available
ANN ARBOR — The Michigan Municipal League accepts applications for the 2023 Bridge Builders Microgrants Program until April 23.
Michigan groups, organizations and municipalities can apply for a $1,000 Neighborhood Microgrant or $5,000 Main Street Microgrant for programs and projects that aim to bring people together.
Learn more and apply via https://mmlfoundation.org/projects/bridge-builders-microgrants/about-this-year/. Questions: 734-669-6333; rskylis@mml.org.
Gardening class
TRAVERSE CITY — Cathy Fenlon leads a gardening class at 6 p.m. April 24 and May 3 at Oryana West.
Topics include trees and shrubs, soils, container gardening and more. Admission is $15 via Eventbrite.com.
MEA-Retired meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Education Association-Retired meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at Traverse Bay United Methodist Church. TBA Credit Union Financial Adviser Andrew Maniaci speaks on financial planning for retirees. Lunch is provided by Grand Traverse Pie Company.
MEA-Retired members from any Michigan school district are invited. RSVP by April 25 to 231-883-6118 or presidentgtbamear@gmail.com.
Trout festival
KALKASKA — The National Trout Festival returns April 26-30. The opening ceremony starts at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Other activities: kids’ fishing contest, flea market, concerts, parades and more. Find the full event schedule at nationaltroutfestival.com.
Restaurant specials
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Restaurant Week is April 28 through May 6 at area restaurants.
Each participant offers a few courses for one price. Some places may offer lunch specials too. visitglenarbor.com/event/glen-lake-restaurant-week-2023.
Adult’s Night Out
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Knoll PTO hosts Adult’s Night Out from 7-10 p.m. April 28 at Mt. Holiday.
A silent auction features more than 100 items. Snacks are provided. Admission is $20 at MyNorthTickets.com. Questions: ptocherryknoll@gmail.com.
Training program
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails offers a training session for its Volunteer Ambassador Program from 9:30-11 a.m. April 29 at West Shore Bank. A free breakfast is provided. Learn about volunteering with the organization. An optional walk occurs afterward along the Boardman Lake Loop Trail. Sign up through traversetrails.org.
Crafts fair
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Indigenous Youth and Friends Spring Arts and Craft Fair goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29 at Elk Rapids Middle School.
Vendors sell baked goods, jewelry, candles and more. Contact: mwillis@erschools.com.
Wagyu and Wine dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — The Boathouse Restaurant serves Wagyu and Wine on the Waterfront at 6 p.m. May 5.
The pairing dinner features five courses with local wines from Bowers Harbor Vineyards. The restaurant partners with Shaver Farms for this event. The meal costs $149 per person. Tickets: boathouseonwestbay.com/events.
Nonprofit donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Meals on Wheels received $10,000 during the 100+ Women Who Care Grand Traverse and Leelanau County’s April meeting.
The group’s members voted for the local organization to receive funding. The donation will provide more than 1,000 meals to homebound seniors this year.
New members are welcome. For more information, contact 100wwctc@gmail.com.
