Sweets festival canceled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Chocolate Festival is no longer happening April 19 at West Senior High. Ticket holders may receive refunds or donate their payment to Northwest Food Coalition. Contact: 231-421-5562.
Fermentation session
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. continues its DIY Fermentation Series from 6-8 p.m. April 22. The online class includes hands-on creation, tips and safety information. Make a pickle kit to take home. Cost is $15. More details: kombuchacrusader@gmail.com.
Church collection
TRAVERSE CITY — Donation bins are set in front of Northern Lakes Community Church, 5444 Herkner Road. Community members are invited to drop off items like soups, cereal, vegetables and chips as well as paper goods and handmade masks. Everyone is welcome to take what they need. Questions: 231-935-4556.
Markets offer pickupELLSWORTH — Friske Farm Market recently created a new takeout menu. Soup or chili, chicken pot pie, pasties, lasagna rolls, stuffed cabbage rolls, macaroni and cheese and local products are available. Call 231-599-2604 to order and schedule curbside service. Royal Farms Farm Market offers curbside pickup ahead of its season opening on May 1. Order apples, pies, pasties, wine, cider and household staples by calling 231-599-3222.
Meal deliveries continue
PETOSKEY — The Salvation Army of Petoskey continues to deliver warm, prepared meals to low-income seniors, mobility impaired persons and homeless shelter residents while its community dinners are suspended. Limited delivery of grocery items and carryout may also be available. The food pantry is accessible by appointment. Call 231-347-3531 and press 0 to sign up for delivery or pickup.
Seed donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Poesis Farm partners with local food pantries to donate plant starts and fresh produce to local seed libraries so people can grow their own food. The farm, located on the SEEDS property at Historic Barns Park, created a GoFundMe page to raise money for costs like insurance, fertilizer and compost.
Insurer offers free meals
LANSING — Farm Bureau Insurance announced its statewide “We’re in This Together” initiative, which aims to give members more than $5 million to support community businesses. The program includes a free meal for members and first responders at local restaurants. Call 517-679-4725.
State food drive
LANSING — Food Bank Council of Michigan recently started the Michigan Virtual Food Drive. People can shop for items or make a direct donation at MichiganFoodDrive.org.
Family meal program
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently approved the State of Michigan to start the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program. Meal assistance will be available for families with children who are eligible to receive free or reduced-priced meals at school and current SNAP participants. District Health Department No. 10 encourages residents to call the Community Connection Program from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 888-217-3904, option 3.
