Sunday takeout
TRAVERSE CITY — Pickup a dinner starting at 3 p.m. April 18 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans with bacon, salad and dessert. Cost is $10.
Virtual cooking
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative offers a virtual cooking class at 6 p.m. April 22. Participants can learn how to cook with wine. Cost is $10. Register at Eventbrite.com or oryana.coop.
Preservation webinar
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State Extension offers home food preservation webinars this month. Learn about reduced sodium and no salt added foods at 1 p.m. April 20, and reduced sugar and no sugar added foods at 7 p.m. April 26. Each session is $5. Registration: extension.psu.edu/preservation-webinars
Kids classes
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC College for Kids offers more than 100 courses this summer. Topics include dance, art, engineering and more. Some financial assistance may be available. Registration: 231-995-1700; nmc.edu/kids.
Cooking lesson
CEDAR — Chef Abra Berens and Bel Lago Winery Winemaker Blake Lougheed host an event at 6 p.m. April 22. Berens gives a virtual lesson from her cookbook “Ruffage,” and Lougheed offers wine pairing suggestions. Purchase two bottles of wine, Sheridan Acres beans and Berens’ cookbook for $84, or get two bottles of wine and the beans for $49. Both come with access to the Zoom event. bellago.com
Restaurant week
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Restaurant Week is scheduled from April 23 to May 1. Local eateries offer three courses for $25-35. Some serve lunch specials too. Takeout or dine in available. Participants include Art’s Tavern, Blu, Cherry Public House, Western Avenue Grill and La Becasse.
Party canceled
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company scrapped its Anni Party, originally scheduled April 24. The 2020 and 2021 events were called off during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets may be transferred to the 2021 Short’s Fest or 2022 Anni Party, or exchanged for a brewery gift card by May 1. Questions: anniparty@shortsbrewing.com.
Wine fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts its annual Wine Event at noon April 25 at Sorellina. Enjoy brunch cuisine and more than 25 champagnes and sparkling wines. Real Estate One Charitable Foundation plans to make a 50-percent match of ticket sales. The event also includes an online auction. All proceeds help pair local children with an adult mentor. General admission is $75. bigsupnorth.com/wine
Festival scrapped
LELAND — The Leland Chamber of Commerce recently decided to cancel the Wine and Food Festival, originally scheduled June 11. Event organizers plan to host the festival in 2022. The 2020/2021 poster is available to purchase at Tampico, Leelanau Books, Good Harbor Vineyards or lelandmi.com/events/shop.
Air quality upgrades
TRAVERSE CITY — SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers received a Workplace Safety Grant from the Michigan Office of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
The organization made indoor air quality safety upgrades to Workshop 223, its shared facility at Historic Barns Park. SEEDS installed “Biopolar Ionization” to help remove airborne particles — whether infectious viruses, pollen, dander or other irritants.
SEEDS plans to add informational signage and monitors about the new air quality measures.
This facility improvement and future upgrades are supported by the Grand Traverse Band of Chippewa Indians, the Oleson Foundation, the Biederman Foundation and the Brookby Foundation.
