Easter Brunch

SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms hosts its Easter Brunch April 17 at the Inn. Morning service is at 9:30 or 11 a.m. and afternoon times are 12:30 and 2 p.m.

An Easter egg hunt is available after the strolling brunch.

Admission is $40 for adults and $20 for kids younger than 12. Contact: 231-944-1270.

Easter dinner

TRAVERSE CITY — A three-course Easter dinner is served from noon to 7 p.m. April 17 at Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.

The special includes grilled beet salad, Scottish salmon and other dishes.

Price is $69 per person, $30 for ages 12 and younger.

Make a reservation through Open Table or call 231-421-2150.

Boucherie event

ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen hosts the Boucherie Festival (the butchering) through April 17.

The restaurant sponsored Elk Rapids High School graduate Benjamin Vanderheide and his 4-H pig. Ebel’s butchered and processed the meat, which is featured in the event.

The menu includes pork jambalaya, pulled pork sandwich, pork cheeks and more. Contact: 231-264-0530.

Call for donations

BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area partners with Bellaire Hardware and McGough’s in Traverse City from April 17-22 to feed the birds at GRNA.

People can purchase a gift card at either store, or donate online through the GRNA Facebook page or website.

GRNA staff asks people to avoid dropping off feed, as they lack a place to store it.

Trivia event

ELK RAPIDS — Grass River Natural Area hosts Nature Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. April 18 at Short’s Pull Barn.

Teams of two to six can play the family-friendly trivia.

Food is available to purchase from Alley Cat’s Eats and Sweets.

Admission is $5 per player.

Library movie night

BELLAIRE — Friends of Bellaire Public Library screens “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at the library. Enjoy the PG-13 film and popcorn.

Nutrition label discussion

TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Education and Outreach Coordinator Devin Moore presents “Understanding Nutrition Labels” at 10 a.m. April 20 at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA. Snacks are provided.

FOL meeting

ALDEN — Friends of the Library meets at 10 a.m. April 21 at Helena Township Community Center. Come at 9:30 a.m. for social time, if desired. Coffee and snacks are available.

Class of 1957 lunch

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 21 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni may attend.

Cookbook fundraiser

INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.

The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs.

Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.

