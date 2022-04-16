Easter Brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms hosts its Easter Brunch April 17 at the Inn. Morning service is at 9:30 or 11 a.m. and afternoon times are 12:30 and 2 p.m.
An Easter egg hunt is available after the strolling brunch.
Admission is $40 for adults and $20 for kids younger than 12. Contact: 231-944-1270.
Easter dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — A three-course Easter dinner is served from noon to 7 p.m. April 17 at Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern.
The special includes grilled beet salad, Scottish salmon and other dishes.
Price is $69 per person, $30 for ages 12 and younger.
Make a reservation through Open Table or call 231-421-2150.
Boucherie event
ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen hosts the Boucherie Festival (the butchering) through April 17.
The restaurant sponsored Elk Rapids High School graduate Benjamin Vanderheide and his 4-H pig. Ebel’s butchered and processed the meat, which is featured in the event.
The menu includes pork jambalaya, pulled pork sandwich, pork cheeks and more. Contact: 231-264-0530.
Call for donations
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area partners with Bellaire Hardware and McGough’s in Traverse City from April 17-22 to feed the birds at GRNA.
People can purchase a gift card at either store, or donate online through the GRNA Facebook page or website.
GRNA staff asks people to avoid dropping off feed, as they lack a place to store it.
Trivia event
ELK RAPIDS — Grass River Natural Area hosts Nature Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. April 18 at Short’s Pull Barn.
Teams of two to six can play the family-friendly trivia.
Food is available to purchase from Alley Cat’s Eats and Sweets.
Admission is $5 per player.
Library movie night
BELLAIRE — Friends of Bellaire Public Library screens “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at the library. Enjoy the PG-13 film and popcorn.
Nutrition label discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Education and Outreach Coordinator Devin Moore presents “Understanding Nutrition Labels” at 10 a.m. April 20 at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA. Snacks are provided.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Library meets at 10 a.m. April 21 at Helena Township Community Center. Come at 9:30 a.m. for social time, if desired. Coffee and snacks are available.
Class of 1957 lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 21 at the Elks Lodge. All alumni may attend.
Cookbook fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs.
Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
