‘Foster the Love’ event
ELK RAPIDS — Ethanology hosts “Foster the Love” from 2-4 p.m. April 16. The Department of Health and Human Services and foster families answer questions about foster care. Kids can decorate cupcakes.
Boucherie event
ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen hosts the Boucherie Festival (the butchering) through April 16.
The restaurant sponsored local student Jacob Green and his 4-H pig. Ebel’s butchered and processed the meat, which is featured in the event. Menu includes pork jambalaya, pulled pork sandwich, pork belly confit and more. Reservations: 231-264-0530.
Food safety class
EAST LANSING — MSU Extension offers a discussion on “Using Spring Herbs” at 1 p.m. April 17 via Zoom. Learn about home food preservation and food safety from MSU Extension food safety educators. Register for free at www.canr.msu.edu/events/foodsafetyqa2023_apr17.
Rotary gathering
PESHAWBESTOWN — Rotary Charities and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians host Connecting with Changemakers from 8:30-10:30 a.m. April 19 at the Strongheart Center.
Coffee and refreshments are provided. RSVP via Eventbrite.com. Questions: mowsley@rotarycharities.org.
‘Mindful Eating’ webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — MSU Extension hosts a “Mindful Eating” discussion at noon April 19 via Zoom.
Sign up for free at www.canr.msu.edu/events/mindful-wednesday-mindful-eating.
Community lunch
INDIAN RIVER — Transfiguration Episcopal Church hosts a free community luncheon at 12:30 p.m. April 19. Donations are accepted. Lunch is served on the third Wednesday of the month. Contact: 231-238-6902.
Baking session
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers a gluten-free breadmaking class at 6 p.m. April 19.
Prepare a multigrain loaf and sample recipes. Cost is $65 at Eventbrite.com.
Publication release
TRAVERSE CITY — The spring issue of “The Boardman Review” is released at 6 p.m. April 19 at The Alluvion in the Commongrounds building. The event includes refreshments, readings and music.
Class luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 20 at the Elks Lodge. All class alumni are invited.
Kids cooking session
INTERLOCHEN — The Reader Chef, Jr. Cooking Class starts at 4 p.m. April 20 at Interlochen Public Library.
Ages 10-14 can learn a new recipe. Space is limited. Sign up by calling 231-276-6767.
Food and wine event
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake District Wine hosts a food and wine pairing at 5:30 p.m. April 20 at 539 E. Eighth St.
Wines are provided by Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau. Empire-based Mel and Fell catering prepares the food. Admission is $45 at lakedistrictwine.com or call 231-421-8572.
Winery dinners
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail presents small plates from 6-9 p.m. April 22.
Enjoy a glass of wine with tapas dishes in up to three wineries. Tickets are $25 per seating at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.