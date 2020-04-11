Community meals at Faith Reformed
TRAVERSE CITY — Community members are invited to a meal Thursdays at Faith Reformed Church.
Food is served beginning at 5:30 p.m. Contact: 231-947-7082.
School provides food for students
TRAVERSE CITY — Blair Elementary School remains open as a meal distribution site while Sawyer Road is closed during the roadwork along U.S. 31.
Alternate routes: M-37 to Vance Road and Sawyer Road or U.S. 31 to County Road 633, then Vance and Sawyer roads. Parents and students may pick up free packaged food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Meals are also available at Long Lake Elementary, Traverse Heights and Traverse City East Middle School. Email info@tcaps.net with transportation needs.
Fund launched for food relief
TRAVERSE CITY — Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities established a fundraising campaign to raise $30,000 for its newly-created Local Food Relief Fund.
This helps emergency food providers in eight counties purchase produce from farmers in Northwest Lower Michigan. Distribution partners include Northwest Michigan Food Coalition, Manna Food Project and Goodwill of Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program.
Online donations are accepted at solarise.us/projects/local-food-relief-fund.
Pizza program at Filling Station
TRAVERSE CITY — The Filling Station Microbrewery recently began the “Share A Slice” program.
Customers can purchase a pizza that will go to people in need, such as nonprofits, Safe Harbor volunteers and essential workers.
These pizzas cost $10. Call 231-946-8168 to learn more.
Meals for seniors are available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed into federal law March 18, allows extra funds for nutrition programs through the Older Americans Act of 1965.
Michigan received about $7.5 million for residents over age 60, including more than $5 million for home deliveries and more than $2.5 million for congregate meals.
More details: 800-442-1713 or info@aaanm.org.
Quarantine Box Program
TRAVERSE CITY — Food Bank Council and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services partner to offer the Quarantine Box Program. Older adults can get 10 days, or 22 meals, delivered.
Each box contains breakfast, lunch and dinner recipe ideas along with the ingredients.
The first 10,000 boxes were packed with help from the Michigan National Guard. Visit MichiganFoodDrive.com to donate.
