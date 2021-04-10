National Cherry Queen program
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival accepts applications for its 2021 National Cherry Queen program. Women ages 19-25 may participate in the competition to become a spokesperson for the festival. Entries are due by April 10. Questions: 231-649-1617; queenscommittee@cherryfestival.org.
Coffee fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Grounds recently launched a new coffee blend to benefit the nonprofit Title Track. Shine On features brown sugar, honey and plum jam flavors. Title Track receives $1 per bag purchased. Higher Grounds partnered with musician May Erlewine to develop Shine On.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center invites artists to submit pieces for the exhibition “Food Is Art/ Art Is Food” until April 15. Visual artists may enter 2D or 3D works. The show is displayed May 28 through Aug. 19. Cost is $25 for GAAC members, $35 for others. More information: 231-334-6112.
Dinner, wine fundraiser
CEDAR — Bel Lago Winery hosts a spaghetti and wine dinner fundraiser to support 5 Loaves 2 Fish, a Leland-based organization. Two people can enjoy freshly-made pasta with red sauce and a bottle of wine for $30. Add an apron for $20. Orders are accepted through April 15. Pickup and delivery is April 21. Contact: info@bellago.com; 231-228-4800.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The Pinot Party Wine Dinner is available at 5 and 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Palette Bistro. The five-course meal includes cured salmon, burrata salad, pork tenderloin curry tempura chicken thighs, stuffed pheasant and a berry custard cream. Cost is $65 per person. Igloo and indoor seating are available. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Cider Club offered
SUTTONS BAY — Tandem Ciders recently started a Cider Club for its customers. Membership includes four shipments each year with four discounted bottles per delivery. These may include new releases. Local pickup and porch drop-off are available. Members also get 15 percent off purchases at the tasting room and online. Contact: 231-271-0050.
Can collection
ELK RAPIDS — Returnable cans may be dropped off at TCF National Bank, 97 River St. This is a fundraiser for project graduation, which aims to host a safe post-graduation gathering for Elk Rapids High School and Sunrise Academy graduates. More details: projectgrad21@gmail.com.
Wine, food pairing box
LAKE LEELANAU — Good Harbor Vineyards recently partnered with area businesses to offer the Box of GOODness this spring. The package includes two bottles of wine, artisanal bread from 9 Bean Rows, two bottles from Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars and a recipe. Pickup or delivery is available twice a month from May through August. goodharbor.com
Art fundraiser tickets on sale
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts its annual Dart for Art July 15 at Bay Harbor. The evening includes cocktail hour, a seated dinner and silent and live auctions. All ticket levels include an original artwork. The July 14 Preview Night features a strolling dinner, artwork displays, auction bidding and live music. Capacity is limited amid COVID-19 restrictions. Reservations: 231-347-4337.
