Veteran fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Drew Kostic Memorial 5K hosts a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 9 at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream.
Twenty percent of purchases go to 22 2 None, a nonprofit raising awareness about veteran suicide.
Project launches
KALKASKA — J&S Hamburg South hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Project Feed the Kids at noon April 12 at 107 Elm St. Restaurant staff provides free bagged meals for kids on weekends in Traverse City, Kingsley and now Kalkaska.
Library fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Peninsula Community Library hosts its annual fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 12.
Take home dinner and wine for two from the Boathouse Restaurant for $150. Pay $170 to include the coloring book “Once Upon A Peninsula: A Collection of Stories and Drawings Recounting Childhood Memories.”
More details: 231-223-7700.
Bread-making class
TRAVERSE CITY — Registered Dietitian Carol Bell leads the gluten-free sourdough class at 6 p.m. April 12 at Table Health.
Featured recipes are allergen free and use whole foods and whole grain flours. Bring a large mixing bowl and a loaf pan.
Cost is $40 at Eventbrite.com.
French cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Black Star Farms Chef Wojnarski presents “April in Paris” at 6 p.m. April 12. Learn to make ratatouille and other French cuisine.
Oryana Community Cooperative hosts this virtual event. Register for $10 at Eventbrite.com.
Story Stew
TRAVERSE CITY — Story Stew begins at 11 a.m. April 13 and 27 at Peninsula Community Library. Preschoolers can hear songs and stories. A craft kit is available.
Blood drive
SUTTONS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Leelanau County hosts a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. April 13 at the Government Center.
Drink water and eat a healthy meal before donating. All attempting donors enter into a drawing for a $500 gift card to Airbnb.com.
Call 866-642-5663 or visit Versiti.org/MI to make an appointment.
Bingo games
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company hosts bingo at 6 p.m. April 13 and 27 at the Pull Barn. Games are free. Play to win Short’s gear.
UAW retirees meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan United Auto Workers Retirees meets at noon April 14 at the Slavic Evangelical Church.
Meetings are open to UAW retirees and spouses residing in Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Manistee or Wexford counties.
Admission is $5 per person and includes lunch. Reservations: 231-943-9611.
Book club gathers
ALDEN — Alden District Library’s Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. April 14 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry.
The Father Fred Foundation benefits from this program until July 3. Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
Bigs wine events
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts its Wine Dinner at 5:30 p.m. April 29 at Boathouse Restaurant and the Bubbles and Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. May 1 at Sorellina.
Reserve seats at bigsupnorth.com.
