Easter lunch
TRAVERSE CITY — A Community Outreach Lunch is served from noon to 3 p.m. April 9 at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Menu: ham, meatloaf, spaghetti, potatoes and cookies. Donations are accepted.
Pasta fundraiser
BELLAIRE — Pasta with a Purpose goes from 6-8 p.m. April 10 at the Community United Methodist Church. Takeout is available. A $10 donation is suggested. Proceeds go to Amber May Higby’s medical bills and rehabilitation expenses. Donations are also accepted via https://gofund.me/e94b4df9.
Community lunch
KALKASKA — The 2023 Annual Kalkaska Community Luncheon goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at Railroad Square Pavilion.
Citizen of the Year Jack Tanner and Business of the Year Woodland Creek are recognized. Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation hosts this event.
Register for $20 by April 11 at gtrcf.org/events. Proceeds go to the Endowment for Kalkaska Area.
Coffee with a Cop events
ALPENA — Michigan State Police hosts Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m. April 12 at Cabin Creek Coffee.
Ingredients class
HONOR — MSU Extension Manistee County offers the “Decreasing Fat, Sugar and Salt” class from 10-11:30 a.m. April 12 at the Gathering Place.
Learn to recognize ingredients on a nutrition label and how to cook with them. RSVP to lorencca@msu.edu.
Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. April 12 at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month.
RSVP: 231-946-7424.
NMEAC event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council presents an event at 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the Dennos Museum Center. The speaker is Sarna Salzman, executive director of SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers. Appetizers are provided.
Tickets are $25 until April 12 at nmeac.org. Pay $30 at the door.
Autism presentation
INTERLOCHEN — Northwest Education Services gives an autism awareness presentation at 10:30 a.m. April 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Child care, snacks provided. Contact: 231-276-6767.
Book club meets
ALDEN — Alden District Library’s Books ‘n Brie Book Club discusses “The Lincoln Highway” at 3:30 p.m. April 13 at Helena Township Community Center.
Pizza dinner
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library offers free pizza for community members from 5:30-7 p.m. April 13 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Paint and Pour Party
CENTRAL LAKE — Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention hosts the Paint and Pour Party from 5:30-8:30 p.m. April 13 at Blue Pelican Inn and Restaurant.
Cost is $35 per person. Reservations: 231-377-2002.
Fundraiser event
SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Montessori Forever Foundation hosts the Dance of the Cosmos: An Evening of Art from 6-10 p.m. April 15 at the VI Grill.
View artwork by the children of Leelanau Montessori Public School Academy. Live and silent auctions are available.
Admission is $50 per adult at MyNorthTickets.com. Questions: lmff@leelanaumontessori.org or 231-642-7564.
Wine dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Trattoria Stella hosts a seven-course Piedmontese winemaker dinner at 6 p.m. April 18.
Cost is $165 per person. Menu: https://stellatc.com/special-events/. Reserve seats through Resy.com.
BLT pizza returns
STERLING HEIGHTS — Jet’s Pizza recently added the BLT pizza to its menu. The pie was removed in February 2021.
The pizza is made with bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo. For the full menu and stores, visit jetspizza.com.
