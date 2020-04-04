Easter brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms serves its Easter brunch curbside. Menu includes maple glazed ham, spinach and vegetable quiche, asparagus, mashed potatoes, rolls, salad and a pound cake with berry sauce. The meal serves six people and can be picked up at Hearth & Vine Cafe from noon to 4 p.m. April 11. Call 231-944-1258 to order before noon April 7.
Produce provided
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Potatoes and the Food Bank Council of Michigan partnered to provide food for children, families and seniors. Michigan Potatoes donated $5,000 to the food bank to distribute potatoes throughout its network. The local member organization is Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan.
Call for donations
TRAVERSE CITY — Fuel Your Tomorrow at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons seeks donations for area families in need. FYT staff is cooking and delivering meals to people during the statewide stay-at-home order. Donate at fuelyourtomorrow.com/covid-19. Contact: 231-590-4938.
Fund launched
TRAVERSE CITY — The Good Bowl recently created the Hospitality Relief Fund to support local hotel, restaurant and bar employees who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 outbreak. The Vietnamese restaurant plans to use proceeds from the fund to purchase gas and grocery gift cards to individuals who need financial assistance. Customers may suggest recipients and donate through the Good Bowl Hospitality Relief GoFundMe page.
Meal fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies and Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan Agent Charitable Fund recently started the “Million Meal Challenge.” The organizations plan to donate $50,000 and match up to $50,000 from supporters during the statewide fundraiser. Learn more at justgiving.com/campaign/millionmeals.
Food assistance
TRAVERSE CITY — About 350,000 Michigan families can access additional food assistance, as per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Eligible households will receive benefits in March and April to bring all current SNAP cases to maximum monthly allowance per group size: $194 for one person, $355 for two, $509 for three, $646 for four, $768 for five, $921 for six, $1,018 for seven and $1,164 for eight people. Families must reapply to receive the extra benefits and can check their Michigan Bridge Card online or by calling 888-678-8914.
Apples for children
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan apple industry plans to donate about 346,000 fresh apples and 726,000 sliced apple packages to children who are home during school closures. Michigan Apple Committee works with Food Bank Council of Michigan to deliver to state school districts. Many shippers and processors are donating products, including North Bay Produce, Inc. in Traverse City.
Meals available
BENZONIA — Benzie County organizations remain open to serve area families. Benzie Senior Resources delivers weekday Meals on Wheels to residents ages 60 and older. A $4 donation is suggested. Call 231-525-0601 to order ahead. Households may obtain food bags twice per month from Benzie Area Christian Neighbors. Pick-up hours are 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Call 231-882-9544 for details. Benzie Food Partners provides seasonal produce, meat, cleaning products and personal care items when available. Pickup is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 23 in Honor. Contact: 231-325-2936.
