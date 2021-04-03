Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer hosts another Simply Give program this winter. Each $10 Simply Give donation card helps local families facing food insecurity. The Northwest Food Coalition benefits from cards purchased at the Traverse City store. Meijer plans to add $20 to each card purchased April 3. The program runs through April 10.
Easter brunch
SUTTONS BAY — Easter brunch is served from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 at the Inn at Black Star Farms. The menu includes fruit, various baked goods, ham, scrambled eggs and more. Cost is $36 for adults, $16 for kids ages 12 and younger. Glasses of wine and mimosas are extra. Reservations: 231-944-1270.
Holiday meal
TRAVERSE CITY — A four-course plated Easter brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 at Boathouse Restaurant. Diners can select lobster benedict, prime petit filet mignon, wild mushroom quiche or Scottish salmon for the main course. Reservations: 231-223-4030.
Weekly specials
PETOSKEY — City Park Grill features weekly specials in April. Meatloaf Mondays include beef tenderloin, mashed potatoes and green beans for $14.95. Friday Prime Rib Night features an 8-ounce entrée with sides for $19.95, or a family meal for $89.95. This takeout option serves four to six and includes sides. Contact: 231-347-0101.
Meal prep for caregivers
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education presents Eldercare: Meal Prep and Planning for Caregivers from 6-8 p.m. April 12 at Oleson Center. Learn to make simple meals and snacks for older adults. Cost is $69. Face masks are required. Registration: 231-995-1700.
Coffee for veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Grounds recently added a beverage to its “Coffees for Change” program. People can purchase Bold Glory, a Peruvian dark roast, online or at the Traverse City roastery. Northern Michigan for Veterans receives $5 from each bag sold. Contact: 231-922-9009.
Food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — Copper Ridge Surgery Center staff recently coordinated a food drive on behalf of the Father Fred Foundation. Employees who provide a food donation can enter a drawing for gift cards from downtown restaurants and businesses. More details: 231-392-8900.
Author talk
ALPENA — Alpena County George N. Fletcher Public Library presents a Michigan Humanities Council Great Michigan Read event at 6:30 p.m. April 6. Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha talks about her book “What the Eyes Don’t See,” a first-hand account of the Flint water crisis. Books and reading guides are available at the library. The Zoom talk is free. Registration: https://forms.gle/DS3DkJ1uVSrihPcx7.
Immigration talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Karla Cornejo Villavicencio discusses “The Undocumented Americans” at 7 p.m. April 8 via Zoom. The text was a National Book Award finalist. A $10 donation to the National Writers Series is suggested. Register at nationalwritersseries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.