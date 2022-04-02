Bake sale results
BENZONIA — Grow Benzie recently collected almost $6,500 from a bake sale. Proceeds go to World Central Kitchen, which provides meals for Ukrainians in five countries.
Pancake breakfast
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon April 3 at Rainbow of Hope Farm.
The menu also includes ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls and beverages.
Adults eat for $10, kids for $7. All proceeds help fund residents’ community activities. Contact: 231-263-4673.
Beer, brat event
THOMPSONVILLE — The 15th annual Michigan Beer and Brat Festival is May 28 at Crystal Mountain. Enjoy entertainment while sampling alcoholic drinks and brats.
General admission is $40 until April 4. crystalmountain.com/event/beerfest
Disability support events
TRAVERSE CITY — Disability Network Northern Michigan offers support events via Zoom during April.
A men’s group meets at 10 a.m. Mondays to connect men with others with disabilities. The Job Club meets at 2 p.m. Mondays from April 4 through May 2. Topics include job search, interviews and accommodations.
The Quarantine Cooking Baking Series begins at 1 p.m. April 7 and 14. Learn to use adaptive kitchen equipment to make breads and desserts.
The Adult Peer Advocacy Group meets at 2 p.m. April 7. Parents are invited to join a networking meeting at 7 p.m. April 19.
Current schedule and more details: disabilitynetwork.org/events.
Suicide prevention training
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services offers free suicide prevention training from 4-6 p.m. April 6 or 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 via Zoom.
Space is limited. Register at cfsnwmi.org/suicide-prevention.
Dinner and a movie
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night begins at 7 p.m. April 7 at Helena Township Community Center. Bring a dish to share at 6 p.m. Call 231-331-4318 to sign up for the potluck.
Call for stories
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Historical Society seeks family stories to go into the book “It’s All About the Water: A History of the Elk Rapids Area.”
The text will feature Elk Rapids history as well as biographical family histories. Contact the book editor at jweber4205@charter.net for submission guidelines.
Blue Cross awards grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan recently announced the “Addressing Food Insecurity to Improve Health Equity” grantees. Recipients include Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities in Traverse City and United Way of Northeast Michigan in Alpena.
Cherry Festival tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for air show foodie events happening during this summer’s National Cherry Festival. Ticket prices vary. Visit cherryfestival.org to learn more and purchase.
Events:
- A Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. July 2
- Blues, Brews & BBQ from 1-4 p.m. July 2
- Indigo View Air Show from 1-4 p.m. July 2-3
- Great American Picnic from 12:45-4 p.m. July 3
