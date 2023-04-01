CD release
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan musical group Big Fun releases its first CD at 7 p.m. April 3 at The Alluvion in the Commongrounds building.
Admission is $20. Edson Farms food and Chateau Chantal wine are provided. Contact: info@thealluvion.org.
Meal applications accepted
LANSING — Michigan Department of Education accepts applications for the 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids and Farms until April 4. This grant funds up to 10 cents per meal to purchase state-grown fruits, vegetables and legumes.
School districts, residential childcare facilities and childcare centers can apply if they participate in the Summer Food Service Program, National School Lunch Program or the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
Learn more and apply at www.tencentsmichigan.org. Contact: melanie.wong@groundworkcenter.org.
Preschool activities
INTERLOCHEN — Preschool Story Hour begins at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 5 and 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Kids can hear a story and make a craft.
Card games
INTERLOCHEN — Play the card game Bridge from 2-5 p.m. April 6, 13 and 27 at Interlochen Public Library. More information: 231-276-6767.
Dinner and movie
ALDEN — Off the Wall Movie Night starts at 7 p.m. April 6 at Helena Township Community Center.
Bring a dish to share at 6 p.m. Sign up and get movie details by calling Alden District Library at 231-331-4318.
Egg hunt
GLEN ARBOR — The annual District Wide Easter Egg Hunt is April 8 at Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District.
Face painting and crafts begin at 1 p.m. The egg hunt starts at 3 p.m., and the Easter bunny visits. Families can also enjoy cocktails and kids’ mocktails along with s’mores on the M22 Wine Patio. Questions: kait@crystalriveroutfitters.com.
Easter meal
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan serves an Easter meal from noon to 7 p.m. April 9.
Diners select three courses. Menu includes salad, lamb chops, walleye, desserts and more. Adults pay $85; kids are $45. Wine pairings are $35.
Make reservations through OpenTable or call 231-421-2150.
Cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The “Be Healthy, Be Active” Cooking Workshop goes from 3:30-5 p.m. April 10 at Interlochen Public Library.
Space is limited. This Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life class is funded through the Allen Foundation. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Bigs wine events
TRAVERSE CITY — Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts its annual Wine Event April 29-30.
The event begins with dinner Saturday at the Cathedral Barn. Chefs from the Boathouse and Sorellina prepare the meal, and a live and silent auction is included. The Broom Closet Boys perform. Bubbles and Brunch is Sunday at Sorellina. Reserve seats and learn more about the auction at bigsupnorth.com/wine.
Foodie event tickets
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Cherry Festival offers tickets for its foodie events this summer.
Activities include the Indigo View Air Show; Flight Deck; Great American Picnic; Blues, Brews and BBQ and A Very Cherry Flying Pancake Breakfast. New this year is the Flight Path at the Delamar. Guests can dine while watching the air show from the hotel on West Grand Traverse Bay.
The National Cherry Festival is July 1-8. Find tickets at cherryfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.