Books and Brewskis meets
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Area District Library’s Books and Brewskis club meets virtually at 7 p.m. March 30. This month’s selection is “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou. Registration is required at tadl.org.
Annual fundraiser results
TRAVERSE CITY — Michael’s Place collected $95,567 from its annual Restoring Hope Breakfast, which took place virtually in February. The fundraising goal was $95,000. The event was originally planned for October 2020, but was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more at MyMichaelsPlace.net.
Easter brunch
ACME — Aerie Restaurant and Lounge offers Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 4 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. The menu includes ham and lamb carving stations, made-to-order omelets, waffles, a dessert bar and other breakfast dishes. Cost is $32.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids 5-12.
The to-go meal includes ham and gravy, chicken, asparagus and carrots, potatoes, risotto, salad, rolls and desserts. Order by April 1 for pickup April 4. Reservations: 231-534-6800.
Craft show registration
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce invites people to register for the 2021 art and craft shows. Event schedule: May 29, July 17 and Sept. 4. Early registration is due April 1. Booth fees increase after that. Contact: info@elkrapidschamber.org.
Easter treats
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Lions Club members hand out treats at 10 a.m. April 3 at Sportsman’s Park. The Easter bunny plans to attend. Treats are available while supplies last.
Spring brews available
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to release several brews this spring. New beers in April include Treefer Madness, an IPA made with pine, grapefruit, guava and floral flavors; Ocho de Mayo, a citrus wheat ale; and Big Bird Blood, a milkshake IPA with vanilla, banana and coconut. May features Power of Love, a shandy with rosemary and raspberry; Sabrotage, an IPA with citrus hops; and Nicie, an American pale wheat ale with citrus flavors, coriander and a little peppercorn. June brings Tiramisu Blonde, an ale made with cocoa and coffee, and Blackberry Galaxy, an IPA with pine and citrus flavors.
Spring Beer Festival scrapped
LANSING — Michigan Brewers Guild recently announced the cancellation of its Spring Beer Festival, originally set May 8 at Turtle Creek Stadium. Guild members called off six events since spring 2020 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Food pantry donations accepted
COMSTOCK PARK — People can support Feeding America West Michigan through the Yoplait Lids program. Buy yogurt and then scan the receipt showing proof of purchase.
Yoplait plans to donate 10 cents to the food bank for each lid submitted at yoplaitlids.com. The program ends May 31.
Among the residents benefitting from Feeding America West Michigan are those in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
