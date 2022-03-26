Store tour
TRAVERSE CITY — The Taste and Learn Store Tour for Kids begins at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. March 28 at Oryana Community Cooperative. Learn about healthy snacks and sample food items.
Events are also available March 30 and April 1.
Register for free through Eventbrite.com.
Kids cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The Kid’s Spring Break Fun Cooking Class goes from 2-4 p.m. March 30 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 6-12 can learn to make snacks.
This is part of the Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life program, funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The Tour de France Wine Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. March 30 at Palette Bistro.
Five courses are paired with adult beverages for $70. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Humane society fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Totus Porcus Fundraiser for the Cherryland Humane Society goes through March 31.
Mari Vineyards plans to donate $1 from every glass and $2 from every bottle of Totus Porcus wine sales to the humane society. The winery also aims to match these donations, up to $1,000.
Board members neededTRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market seeks advisory board members.
Send a letter of interest to Art Bukowski at art@downtowntc.com by April 1. Questions: 231-922-2050.
Hunger-relief program
TRAVERSE CITY — Customers can support local families by purchasing a $10 Simply Give card at Meijer. Each card is converted into a food-only gift card and given to a local food pantry.
Northwest Food Coalition benefits from this program through April 2. Online shoppers may add Simply Give donation cards to their order.
Boucherie event
ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen hosts the Boucherie Festival (the butchering) through April 17.
The restaurant sponsored Elk Rapids High School graduate Benjamin Vanderheide and his 4-H pig. Ebel’s butchered and processed the meat, which is featured in the event.
The menu includes pork jambalaya, pulled pork sandwich, pork cheeks and more. Contact: 231-264-0530.
Student fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for A Taste of Success, the annual fundraiser for NMC Great Lakes Culinary Institute students.
Community members may purchase food for pickup April 29. Each package contains dinner for two for $250.
Proceeds go to student scholarships and programs. More information: 231-995-1021.
Restaurant owners recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — The Daughters of the American Revolution- Job Winslow Chapter recently presented the Community Service Award to J&S Hamburg South. Owners Tiffany and Jason McQueer and their staff were recognized for their nonprofit Project Feed the Kids.
Schools receive grants
HARBOR SPRINGS — Alanson Public Schools and Pellston Public Schools received grants from Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign and the School-Based Health Alliance.
The Alanson Wellness Program and Hornet Health Center (Pellston) aim to help address food access for students and families. The grant will expand access to healthy foods and nutrition and cooking education in both districts. These school-based health centers are operated by Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
