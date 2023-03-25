Sub shop fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Jersey Mike’s hosts the annual “Month of Giving” campaign through March 29.
Throughout the month, customers can donate to the Father Fred Foundation at Jersey Mike’s, 110 Munson Ave. or through the mobile app. The eatery plans to give all March 29 sales to the local organization.
Button contest
ELK RAPIDS — Elk Rapids Harbor Days accepts submissions for its button contest until March 31.
Designs must include the event name and year. Drop entries off at Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce or send to Elk Rapids Harbor Days Association, P.O. Box 801 in Elk Rapids, MI 49629. Questions: 231-342-1058.
Cocktail classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan hosts cocktail classes from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays in April at the Delamar.
Gin is featured April 1, tequila and mezcal on April 8, rum on April 15, bourbon on April 22 and Amaro on April 29.
Light snacks and spirit samples are offered. Admission is $95 per class at MyNorthTickets.com.
Maple syrup class
CADILLAC — The Maple Syrup Clinic goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 at Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center.
Cost is $30 and includes coffee and lunch. More information: ShawE@Michigan.gov.
Community event
TRAVERSE CITY — Subie Guys announces the “Pick up 5 Challenge” in April.
The local repair shop encourages people to collect five pieces of trash and post a photo on Facebook using #pickup5.
Basics of gardening
TRAVERSE CITY — Learn the basics of gardening from 1-2:30 p.m. April 2 at Traverse Area District Library.
MSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Educator Nate Walton leads the discussion on planting a small garden and container gardening.
Diabetes workshop
ANN ARBOR — The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan offers the Diabetes Personal Action Toward Health workshop Mondays from 1-3 p.m. April 10 to May 15.
An informational session is April 3. Sessions cover diabetes symptoms, stress, communicating with health providers and more.
Registration: classes.beaumont.org or 800-633-7377.
Health event
TRAVERSE CITY — Table Health offers the “Diet for Mental Health” event at 6 p.m. April 6. Learn how food impacts decisions, emotions and mood.
Tickets are $35. Reserve a spot via Eventbrite.com.
Brunch available
TRAVERSE CITY — Lil Bo recently starting serving brunch from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
The menu includes chicken and waffles, breakfast sandwiches, corned beef hash and other items. The restaurant also plays cartoons from the 1980s and 1990s.
Community meals
LELAND — 5Loaves2Fish provides free prepared meals from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Friendship Community Center in Suttons Bay and Thursdays at Bethany Lutheran Church in Northport.
Additionally, the nonprofit received more than $3,400 from the “Cash in on Kindness” program at Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek casinos in February. Players could donate change to 5Loaves2Fish, which plans to use the funds to expand its kitchen.
Chili cook-off winners
GLEN ARBOR — The 2023 Chili Cook off took place during Glen Lake Winterfest.
Hansen Foods won the contest. Boonedocks Glen Arbor came in second, Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District took third, Cherry Republic was fourth and Shipwreck Cafe placed fifth.
Boonedocks hosted the fundraiser, collecting more than $10,000 for the Empire Food Pantry and a local student scholarship fund.
