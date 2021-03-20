Making maple syrup
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area’s Maple Day goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20. Staff members boil sap to make syrup at the Grass River Center Pavilion. Ask questions and hike the trails to see where sap is collected. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Take home a Sunday meal starting at 3 p.m. March 21 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: Half rack of barbecue ribs, cheesy potatoes, vegetable blend, coleslaw, roll and dessert. Cost is $10. The next dinner is April 18.
Pizza fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts a fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. March 21 at Cicero’s. Twenty-five percent of sales support library programs. Call 231-276-6324.
Boat handling course
TRAVERSE CITY — NMC Extended Education offers Boat Handling from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays March 23 through April 27. The course is for newer recreational boaters who completed a basic boating class. Zoom cost is $125, including materials and an e-book. Registration: 231-995-1700; ees@nmc.edu.
Wine dinner
PETOSKEY — The France vs. The World Wine Dinner is served at 5 and 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Palette Bistro. The five-course menu features baked oysters, endive salad, pork tenderloin, pepper crusted ahi tuna and lemon chiffon cake. Cost is $70 per person. Igloos and heated seating are available. More details: 231-348-3321.
Book discussion
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library hosts a book discussion at 6 p.m. March 25 via Zoom. The topic is the Flint water crisis, which is covered in “What the Eyes Don’t See” by Mona Hanna-Attisha. Meeting ID: 860 8547 6379. Passcode: Michigan.
Hemp presentation
EMPIRE — Leelanau County libraries host a virtual presentation about hemp at 7 p.m. March 25. Evergreen Organics Michigan discusses the history and future of hemp. Email info@glenlakelibrary.net to register. Contact: 231-326-5361.
Coffee @ Ten
PETOSKEY — Crooked Tree Arts Center hosts Virtual Coffee @ Ten at 10 a.m. March 26. The event aims to celebrate youth art. The Zoom session is free. More details: 231-347-4337.
Ballpark seeks menu
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters accepts food ideas for the concession stand menu at Turtle Creek Stadium. Submissions are due March 26 at PitSpitters.com. Public voting occurs in April. The winner will see their item on the menu this season.
Party pack preorders
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company created the Anni Party Gift Pack, as the April event was canceled. The pack includes beverages, a signed Anni Party poster, Soft Parade jam and Local’s Light spicy mustard. Michiganders can preorder at their local beer store until March 26. Pickup is the week of April 20.
Easter meal delivered
EMPIRE — Mel and Fell offer Easter meals for delivery April 3. People can select a ham, lamb or salmon entrée with vegetable sides for $20. Coconut cupcakes are $3 each. Local tulip bouquets are $21 each. Orders are due March 28. Contact: melandfell@gmail.com.
Assistance continues
LANSING — Michigan families can receive additional food assistance through March, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Eligible households will see the addition on their Bridge Card by March 30, with some payments beginning March 20. The maximum benefit amount is $234 for an individual. Contact: 888-678-8914.
