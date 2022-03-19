Maple syrup event
BELLAIRE — MapleFest goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 at the Grass River Natural Area.
See the process of making maple syrup, hike the trails and collect the sap.
The Grass River Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Weekend meal
SUTTONS BAY — A weekend dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Inn at Black Star Farms.
Enjoy three courses for $50. Wines by the glass or bottle cost extra. Seating is limited. Reservations: 231-944-1270.
Film series concludes
FRANKFORT — The Dark and Stormcloudy Film and Beer Series ends with “Eat Wheaties!” at 2 p.m. March 20, 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 2 p.m. March 27 at the Garden Theater.
Tickets are $10 each and include a token for a beer from Stormcloud Brewing Company. Box office: 231-352-7561.
Library fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library hosts a fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. March 20 at Cicero’s Pizza.
Twenty-five percent of pizza sales go to the library for its community programs. Call 231-276-6324 to order.
Groundwater webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love Of Water (FLOW) hosts a webinar at noon March 22. The topic is “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible on World Water Day and Every Day.”
Register at https://bit.ly/3sa1Xy7.
Pierogi pickup
TRAVERSE CITY — Lost Village Pierogi hosts an Easter Pierogi Drive from noon to 3 p.m. March 27 at Cherryland Mall.
Frozen pierogi, potato pancakes, heat-and-serve Polish dishes and more are available. Ten percent of proceeds support Ukrainian families in Poland.
Preorder by 6 p.m. March 23 at lostvillagepierogi.com.
Book club meeting
INTERLOCHEN — Interlochen Public Library’s First Draft Book Club meets at 6 p.m. March 24 at Hofbrau Steakhouse and American Grille.
Discuss “The Ladies of Missalonghi” by Colleen McCullough. Download the book or audio book using a library card: HooplaDigital.com.
Bread baking
TRAVERSE CITY — Loma Farm hosts a sourdough baking class at 6 p.m. March 24 at Farm Club. Learn to start and maintain a sourdough starter.
Cost is $90 and includes a starter and loaf of bread to take home. Pay $125 for a starter, loaf, dough knife, proofing basket and liner and bread lame.
Face masks are required. Seating is limited.
Maple syrup weekend
RAPID CITY — The MI Maple Weekend is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26-27 at Out of the Woods Farm, 12646 Hickin NW Road
Tour the farm, sample products and learn about the maple syrup process. Admission is free.
Humane society event
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherryland Humane Society hosts a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 26 at KFC on U.S. 31 South and East Front Street.
Bring the flyer from the humane society Facebook page, and 20 percent of sales go to the organization.
Family movie
EMPIRE — Families are invited to watch “Holes” (rated PG) at 1 p.m. March 26 at Glen Lake Library. Popcorn is provided.
Music and brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — A Live Music Series continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at Artisan restaurant at the Delamar. Events occur during Sunday brunch.
Lobster festival tickets
NORTHPORT — Tickets are on sale for Lobster Fest, scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum.
Dinner includes fresh lobster or filet mignon, potatoes, corn, rolls, coleslaw, cherry dessert and beverages. Takeout begins at 5:45 p.m.
Seating is limited. Cost is $75 at mynorthtickets.com. Contact: 231-386-7195.
