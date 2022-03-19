Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.