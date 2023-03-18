March food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — A food drive occurs through March at Menards. Bring nonperishable items for a local food pantry.
Pairing event
KEWADIN — The Cheese Lady and Nativo Chocolate host “Chocolate, Cheese and Wine — Oh My!” from 1-4 p.m. March 19 at Waterfire Vineyards. Learn about pairing while sampling items for $35. Purchase tickets through https://tinyurl.com/5n6h4sy2.
Surgery support group
TRAVERSE CITY — A bariatric surgery and aftercare support group meets at 5:30 p.m. March 20. The virtual session is for patients who attended a Munson Healthcare virtual educational seminar.
Learn more at munsonhealthcare.org/bariatrics. Contact: 231-935-2400.
Septic code webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — For Love Of Water hosts the presentation “The Case for a Statewide Septic Code: Michigan Must Inspect Septic Systems to Protect Fresh Water” at noon March 21. Sign up via https://bit.ly/3ZBqwSy.
Trivia night
LELAND — Leland Township Library hosts a general knowledge trivia night from 7-9 p.m. March 21 at the Old Art Building. Wine and cheese are available. Teams can register at lelandlibrary.org.
Groomer party
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails hosts the Grooming Appreciation Party from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 21 at Timber Ridge. Food and beverages provided.
‘Smokefall’ performance
GLEN ARBOR — Parallel 45 Theatre performs “Smokefall” at 6 p.m. March 22 at Glen Arbor Arts Center.
Tickets are $10. Space is limited. Reservations: glenarborart.org.
Cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Gold Baby Biscuits presents the “Beans and Beyond” cooking class from 6-8 p.m. March 23 at Oryana West.
Recipes include roasted cannellini beans with feta and tomatoes, vodka sauce butter beans and chickpea cookie dough. Registration is required at oryana.coop. Contact: marketing@oryana.coop.
Wine dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Smoke and Porter Public House serves a four-course meal at 6:30 p.m. March 23.
Waterfire Vineyards provides wine pairings. Cost is $80. RSVP: 231-642-5020.
Ballpark menu ideas
TRAVERSE CITY — People may submit menu ideas for the Pit Spitters Fan Food until March 24.
Public voting begins in April. The winner sees their food item on the 2023 menu at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Submit entries via https://bit.ly/3JAWh9c.
Simply Give program
WILLIAMSBURG — Acme Christian Thrift Store and Food Pantry will benefit from the Winter Simply Give campaign at Meijer, 4900 M-72 East. Customers can purchase a $10 card during double match day on March 25, and the store will double their donation to ACTS.
Boucherie event
ELK RAPIDS — Pearl’s New Orleans Kitchen hosts the Boucherie Festival (the butchering) through April 16.
The restaurant sponsored local student Jacob Green and his 4-H pig. Ebel’s butchered and processed the meat, which is featured in the event. The menu includes pork jambalaya, pulled pork sandwich, pork belly confit and more. Reservations: 231-264-0530.
Food safety training
LANSING — The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development offer two food safety training sessions for Michigan food service businesses.
An in-person Food Safety, Pickling and Fermentation Workshop goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18 in Lansing. Contact lnesbitt@mrla.org or 517-702-3944.
