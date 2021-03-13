Maple sugaring basics class slated
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area Education Director James Dake leads the Maple Sugaring Basics class at 12:30 p.m. March 16 through Zoom. This free program covers traditional and modern tree-tapping methods. Register through grassriver.org.
Tea time
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast serves an Irish-themed tea party from 1-2:30 p.m. March 17. The three-tier service includes savory bites, scones, assorted sweets and pots of tea. Cost is $25 per person. Reservations required at 231-533-6448.
Irish dinner
PETOSKEY — The Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at City Park Grill. Cost is $16.95 per person. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Folk music event
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Humankind Series presents “Crossing the Divide: Conversations in Irish Folk Music” at 7 p.m. March 17. The virtual event features WSCC professor Seán Henne, who performs traditional music and tells stories. Access the event through Facebook. Contact: humankind@westshore.edu.
Wine and dine
PETOSKEY — Plath’s Wine Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. March 18 at City Park Grill. The four-course menu features brie grilled cheese, mixed greens salad, pear and cranberry smoked pork chop and caramel bacon cheesecake. Dinner is $27.95; wine pairings are $16.95. Reservations: 231-348-3321.
Friday fish fry
ELK RAPIDS — The Amvets Post serves a Friday fish fry from 5:30-7 p.m. March 19 at 410 Bridge St. Enjoy whitefish for $11, cod for $9 or a combination for $13. Chicken tenders are $8. All dinners come with coleslaw and a choice of potato. Contact: 231-264-5182.
Drinking culture survey due March 26
TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Development Authority, Traverse City Police Department and City of Traverse City recently launched a public survey. Community members can submit responses until 5 p.m. March 26. surveymonkey.com/r/healthierdrinkingtc
Nutrition campaign
LANSING — The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates National Nutrition Month in March. Consumers are encouraged to make healthy food choices, create meal plans and participate in physical activities. The Michigan Apple Committee suggests consuming one apple per day, as the fruit is low in calories and contains fiber and potassium.
Call for entries
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Arbor Arts Center invites artists to submit pieces for the exhibition “Food Is Art/ Art Is Food” until April 15. Visual artists may enter 2D or 3D works. The show is displayed May 28 through Aug. 19. Cost is $25 for GAAC members, $35 for others. More information: 231-334-6112.
New chef appointed
PETOSKEY — Adam Hightower became the new executive chef at Bay Harbor Yacht Club at the end of February. Hightower will oversee the opening of renovated dining venues and The Grille Room, a new casual dining portion. These are expected to be completed this summer.
Call for donations
BELLAIRE — The Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention seeks teacup donations. The high tea luncheon is scheduled Aug. 8 at Shanty Creek Resort. Contact: facebook.com/meyer.kristy.
