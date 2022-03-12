March food drive
TRAVERSE CITY — A food drive occurs through March at Menards. Bring nonperishable items for a local food pantry.
Art is Sweet
BELLAIRE — Art is Sweet returns from 2-5 p.m. March 12.
Visit local businesses, view artist exhibitions and taste treats from local bakers. Sweet Treat Bake-Off tickets are $10 at participating businesses.
Sundae fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Meals on Wheels take-home sundae fundraiser goes through March 20 at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream.
Pick up a kit of vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream and five toppings. Cost is $10, with proceeds supporting area seniors during the March for Meals initiative.
Call 231-941-4122 to preorder, if desired.
Holiday meal
TRAVERSE CITY — A St. Patrick’s Day Dinner is served starting at 2 p.m. March 13 at the Masonic Lodge.
A $15 donation is suggested for disabled veterans in northern Michigan. Event sponsor: Valley of Michigan AASR. Questions: 231-883-9436.
Herbal tonics program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Botanic Garden at Historic Barns Park hosts “Herbal Tonics for Your Health and Home” at 2 p.m. March 20.
Make herbal tonics with springs herbs during this online program.
Admission is $30 for garden members, $40 for others. Register by March 13 at Eventbrite.com.
Pi Day
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Company celebrates Pi Day by serving a free slice of Michigan ABC Crumb Pie with any purchase on March 14. The pie is made with apples, blueberries and cherries.
Stories for kids
BELLAIRE — Miss Diane reads stories at 10:30 a.m. March 15 at Bellaire Public Library. Crafts and a snack are included in these Tuesday events.
Winter farm market
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Winter Farmers Market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays at Bee Well Mead and Cider and Terrain Restaurant. Items include produce, eggs, honey, meats, local crafts and more.
Holiday tea
BELLAIRE — A St. Patrick’s Day Tea Luncheon goes from 1-2:30 p.m. March 16 at Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast.
Menu: Irish breakfast tea, sandwiches, corned beef potato pasties and desserts. Cost is $30 per person. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
Cookie decorating
BEULAH — All ages may decorate cookies for St. Patrick’s Day from 6-9 p.m. March 16 at St. Ambrose Cellars.
Tickets are $45 and include materials.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of the Library meets at 10 a.m. March 17 at Helena Township Community Center.
Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for socializing, coffee and snacks.
Class of 1957 luncheon
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School Class of 1957 meets for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 17 at the Elks Club. All alumni are invited.
Private dining
TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Table is temporarily closed for dining, but interested parties can make reservations for private events. The restaurant is located at Bowers Harbor Inn on Old Mission Peninsula.
Contact: barb@missiontable.net; 231-944-6984.
Cookbook fundraiser
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content.
Ballpark menu ideas needed
TRAVERSE CITY — People may submit menu ideas for the Pit Spitters Fan Food Vote until March 18.
Dishes are presented for public voting in April. The winner sees their food item on the 2022 menu at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Submit entries at PitSpitters.com.
