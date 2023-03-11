Facility open house
CHARLEVOIX — A Lake Charlevoix EMS building open house goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12 at Hayes Township Hall.
Light refreshments are served.
Cooking workshop
INTERLOCHEN — The “Be Healthy, Be Active” Community Cooking Workshop goes from 3:30-5 p.m. March 13 at Interlochen Public Library. Space is limited. This Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life class is funded through the Allen Foundation. Registration: 231-276-6767.
Painting session
CHARLEVOIX — An art session goes from 6-8 p.m. March 14 at Castle Farms. Paint on a canvas while sipping wine from 1918 Cellars. Tickets are $45 and include supplies. Purchase at castlefarms.com/events/canvas-paint-sip/.
Women’s lunch
ELK RAPIDS — Antrim Democrats presents the Women’s Dems and Friends Lunch at 11:30 a.m. March 15 at Torch Lake Cafe.
The speaker is Richard Polich, managing director of GDS Associates, Inc. RSVP: 231-264-5526; nathomp@charter.net.
Movie night
TRAVERSE CITY — Zonta Club of Traverse City hosts a movie night at 7 p.m. March 15 at the State Theatre. Families are invited to view “A League of Their Own” (1982) and hear a presentation on income inequality.
FOL meeting
ALDEN — Friends of Alden District Library meets at 10 a.m. March 16 at Helena Township Community Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and snacks.
Youth cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — The next Reader Chef, Jr. Cooking Class begins at 4 p.m. March 16 at Interlochen Public Library. Ages 10-14 can learn to make a meal. Sign up by calling 231-276-6767.
Trivia fundraiser
ELK RAPIDS — Nature Trivia Night starts at 6 p.m. March 16 at Short’s Pull Barn. Teams of two to six players can answer questions. Entry is $5 per player, with proceeds going to Grass River Natural Area.
St. Patrick’s Day events
LUDINGTON — Ludington Downtown Development Authority hosts St. Patrick’s Day activities March 18.
The day starts at 9 a.m. with an Irish Jog 1-mile/5k/10k. A bloody Mary bar and corned beef meal starts at 10 a.m. until sold out. Jamesport Brewing Company hosts a beer run from 1-3 p.m. The St. Patty’s Line Dance Social goes from 2-5 p.m. Full schedule: https://visitludington.com/st-patricks-day.
DAR meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — The Job Winslow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 11 a.m. March 18 at Creekside Community Church. Bellaire Public Library Director Cindi Place gives a presentation. Discussion also covers Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Bring a dish to share; tableware is provided. RSVP to 248-561-2543 or loria2@hotmail.com.
Snacks and wine
TRAVERSE CITY — Sips, Chips and Dips is open from noon to 5 p.m. March 18 at venues along Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Enjoy snacks with local wines.
Tickets are $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-642-5550.
Volunteers needed
ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Church seeks volunteers to help in the kitchen and to serve during its Friday fish fry events.
Baked goods are also needed. Drop off items before 4 p.m. Friday. Call 231-264-8087 to sign up.
Meal site reopens
CENTRAL LAKE — The Antrim County Commission on Aging’s Central Lake meal site recently reopened in the Central Lake Township Governmental Building, 1622 N. M-88. Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday. Reservations: 231-350-6583.
The COA also hosts meal sites in Bellaire, Elk Rapids and Mancelona. Details: 231-533-8703.
