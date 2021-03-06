Sunday dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Take home a Sunday meal starting at 3 p.m. March 7 at the VFW on Veterans Drive. Menu: steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, homemade bread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person.
Summit concludes
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Food Coalition ends its Food Security Summit from 10-11:30 a.m. March 9. The Zoom session covers the future of community-based solutions to food insecurity. Participants may share their perspectives. Registration: 231-342-9595; berkeyj@msu.edu.
Conference slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Indian Education Council presents the 2021 Native American Critical Issues Conference from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 11-13. Arne Vainio, M.D., speaks about the impact of COVID-19 on Indian Country. Other topics: cultural uses of fire, Indigenous cooking, activism and more. Tickets are $150. Register for the Zoom event at miec.org.
Cooking class
TRAVERSE CITY — Chef Ali Lopez leads the Whole Foods Workshop from 6-8 p.m. March 11 via Zoom. Learn to make nutritious meals and how to select seasonal ingredients. Recipes included. Cost is $49. Register through NMC Extended Education.
Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Meijer hosts another Simply Give program. Each $10 Simply Give donation card helps local families facing food insecurity. The Northwest Food Coalition benefits from cards purchased at the Traverse City store. Meijer plans to add $20 to each card purchased March 13 and April 3. The program runs through April 10.
Maple tree tapping
BELLAIRE — Grass River Natural Area hosts Tapping Maple Trees from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 13. Learn about traditional and modern tapping methods. Participants can try it themselves and see the maple syrup process from tree to bottle. Cost is $10 each. Space is limited. Register at grassriver.org.
Craft Brew Cruise
GAYLORD — The Craft Brew Cruise occurs from noon to 3 p.m. March 13 at Otsego Resort. Enjoy a winter walk from the River Cabin to the Beaver Dam, where a bonfire awaits. Four beer stations and appetizers are available. Tickets are $35. Contact: 989-732-5181.
Free pie
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pie Co. offers free pie for Pi Day, March 14. Guests can receive a slice of Michigan ABC (apple, blueberry and cherry) pie with any purchase.
Food safety for kids
CADILLAC — Michigan State University Extension educators offer the free “Safe Food = Healthy Kids” online training from 6-9 p.m. March 16. Discussion topics include cleaning, cooking, storing food and more. Register through events.anr.msu.edu. Questions: lmessing@msu.edu or 989-330-0789.
Taste tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for Taste of Success, the main fundraiser for NMC Great Lakes Culinary Institute. Students prepare a multi-course meal for pickup April 16. A Zoom program starts at 7 p.m. Dinner for two is $200. All proceeds support student scholarships. Call 231-995-1021 to purchase.
Beer release
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company plans to release Double Soft Parade this month. This fruity ale is made with raspberries, blackberries, blueberries and strawberries. The beer will be available at the Bellaire pub and Elk Rapids taproom starting March 19. State retailers will sell six packs the following week.
