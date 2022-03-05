Tasting menus
TRAVERSE CITY — Artisan Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern staff continues Traverse City Restaurant Week through March.
A three-course tasting menu is $35 per person. Each week features different dishes.
Dinner is served from 4-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Call 231-421-2150 for a reservation.
Ukraine fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — The Borscht and Bread fundraiser goes from 2-5 p.m. March 6 at Rare Bird Brewpub.
Borscht, a soup made with beetroot, is paired with local beers and bread from Common Good Bakery. Prints from Ukrainian artists are also available.
All donations go to nonprofits in Ukraine.
Jazz and brunch
TRAVERSE CITY — The Jazz (late) Brunch begins at 3 p.m. March 6 at the Grand Traverse Circuit. Laurie Sears directs the NMC Jazz Big Band in this performance.
The Good Bowl provides food, and Chateau Chantal offers wine. A $20 donation is suggested.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and face masks are required. More details: gtcircuitjazz@gmail.com.
Pierogi and pilsners
TRAVERSE CITY — 7 Monks Taproom offers a Pierogi and Pilsners pairing Wednesdays through March 16.
Homemade stuffed pierogi are paired with a beer for one price. The taproom opens at 3 p.m.
Cooking class
INTERLOCHEN — A Health and Wellness: Live Your Best Life Cooking Class starts at 2 p.m. March 8 at Interlochen Public Library.
Attendees receive tips and recipes for making dishes in an air fryer and Instant Pot. This event is funded with a grant from the Allen Foundation.
Pizzas available
TRAVERSE CITY — Pizzas by the slice are served Thursdays at Taproot Cider House. Guests may choose the daily feature, pepperoni or vegetarian pizza.
Each slice is $3. Get a slice and a cider or beer for $10.
Book discussion
ALDEN — The Books ‘n Brie Book Club meets at 3:30 p.m. March 10 at Helena Township Community Center. Discuss “The Crooked Tree” by Jeanine Cummins.
Snacks and beverages are included. Alden District Library sponsors these monthly sessions.
Baby pantry
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Baby Pantry opens for inside shopping March 10 by appointment. Curbside pickup is also available.
The pantry, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, is stocked with kids’ clothes, baby food, books and disposable diapers. Preorders are accepted.
More information: 231-252-6064; gtbabypantry@gmail.com.
Morel Picking Seminar
INTERLOCHEN — Anthony Williams leads the Morel Picking Seminar at 2 p.m. March 12 at Interlochen Public Library. Williams shares his mushroom picking stories and tips for finding morels.
More information: 231-276-6767.
Cooking class
FRANKFORT — A four-course cooking class goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 13 at Vita Bella Italian Kitchen. Learn to make spinach bread, octopus salad, spinach cappelletti and a dessert.
Cost is $65 per person and includes wine pairings. Reserve seats through Resy. Contact: 231-399-0035.
