Class gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Senior High School Class of 1958 meets at 11:30 a.m. March 8 at Sleder’s. The group gathers on the second Wednesday of each month. RSVP: 231-946-7424.
Book club meets
ALDEN — Books ‘n Brie Book Club members discuss “The Personal Librarian” at 3:30 p.m. March 9 at Helena Township Community Center.
Alden District Library sponsors this free event.
Smelt discussion
BENZONIA — Local historian Jerry Heiman presents “Smelt: The Fish That Made Beulah Famous” at 4 p.m. March 9 at Mills Community House and via Zoom.
This Benzonia Academy Lecture is hosted by Benzie Area Historical Society. benziemuseum.org
Community meal
INTERLOCHEN — A free pizza dinner is served from 5:30-7 p.m. March 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Interlochen Public Library hosts this monthly event.
Food workshops set
MADISON, WIS. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Community Food Systems Program offers free virtual workshops for small food and farming business start-ups.
Sessions occur weekly from March 9 to April 24 via Zoom. The first topic is “The Sweet Taste of Success: Safe, Value-Added, Maple Products.” Others include food safety, selling at a farm market, using a shared kitchen and more.
Register at https://go.wisc.edu/00487s. More information: spayde@wisc.edu.
Coffee Chats continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Former NMC vice president for Lifelong and Professional Learning Marguerite Cotto leads Coffee Chats at 10 a.m. March 10 via Zoom. Garfield Township Planner John Sych discusses Grand Traverse Commons Natural Area.
The March 17 event features WNMC Station Manager Eric Hines. Each chat is $10. Sign up online or call 231-995-1700.
Friday fish fry
ELK RAPIDS — Sacred Heart Church hosts a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 during Lent. Contact: 231-264-8087.
Music series continues
SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars presents Sean Miller from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 10 as part of its free Friday Night Live series.
Other shows: Luke Woltanski, March 17; Elizabeth Landry, March 24 and Brett Mitchell, April 7.
The winery offers flights and wines by the glass, mulled wine, specialty cocktails, snacks and soup.
Cookbook available
INTERLOCHEN — Friends of Interlochen Public Library continues its cookbook fundraiser. “Tables of Content” features almost 300 recipes from community members.
The cookbook costs $16, with proceeds supporting library programs. Order at https://form.jotform.com/beahgo/tables-of-content. Questions: iplcookbook@gmail.com.
Easter dinner orders
ELK RAPIDS — The DAM Shop at Elk Rapids Marina offers Easter dinner for families and individuals.
Menu items include spinach artichoke dip with crostini, salad, smoked ham and carrot cake. Cost is $165 for four to six people and $30 for a single plate.
Preorder by March 27 by calling 231-498-5855. Pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8.
Taste tickets on sale
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for A Taste of Success, a fundraiser for the Northwestern Michigan College Great Lakes Culinary Institute.
Students prepare meals for two people. Each box includes charcuterie, soup, samples of international cuisine and dessert for $250.
Call 231-995-1021 or go to nmc.edu/taste-of-success to order. Pickup from 4-6 p.m. April 28 at the NMC Great Lakes Campus.
Commented
